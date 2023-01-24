Dubai: If you are planning to go for Umrah this year, the cost of mandatory health insurance, which is part of the Umrah visa, has been reduced by 63 per cent, following the announcement by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah yesterday (January 23).

The insurance cost has been reduced from SR235 (about Dh230) to SR87 (Dh85), and the insurance cover has been increased. Here are the details.

How do I apply for Umrah insurance?

According to UAE-based travel agents that spoke to Gulf News, the cost of the health insurance is included in the fees that you pay for the Umrah visa. As reported by Gulf News earlier, the cost for the Umrah visa can range between Dh1,400 to Dh1,800 per person, depending on the agency's service fees.

How do I know if I have Umrah insurance coverage?

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s stated on their official Twitter account that pilgrims coming in to Saudi Arabia can view the Umrah Insurance Certificate and check its validity by visiting the Comprehensive Pilgrims Insurance Programme website - www.riaya-ksa.com.

To check your insurance details, you must enter your passport number and nationality and click the ‘search’ button.

Umrah insurance validity According to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah the coverage period is 90 days, starting from the date of entering Saudi Arabia.

What does the Umrah Insurance Certificate cover?

The Umrah insurance plan covers:

Health coverage for emergencies:



1. Treatment and hospital stay.

2. Pregnancy and childbirth emergencies.

3. Dental emergencies.

General coverage:



1. Accidental permanent total disability.

2. Accidental death.

3. Traffic accident injuries.

4. Emergency kidney dialysis cases.

5. Internal and external medical evacuation.

6. Death due to natural disasters.

7. Returning the body of the deceased to his or her country.

8. The Diyah or blood money issued by a court ruling.

Travel-related coverage:



1. Flight delay compensation.

2. Flight cancellation compensation.