Dubai: If you would like to change your Emirates ID photograph, what is the process to follow and is it even possible to make the change?

According to the website of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), yes, it is possible to change the photograph by submitting an application for the same at one of the ICP’s customer happiness centres.

But there are two simple things that you need to keep in mind before you submit your application.

1. Make sure your photograph meets these requirements

You need to make sure that you get your photograph taken at a photo studio, by informing the staff that you need a picture for the Emirates ID. This is because the photo requirements for an Emirates ID are very specific and if the photo fails to meet the requirements, your application will not go through.

In 2022, the ICP issued updated guidelines for photographs on Emirates IDs, which are as follows:

Image: high quality, recent, coloured, not older than six months (35 to 40 mm in width)

Background: white.

Features: Neutral facial expressions (natural, not exaggerated).

Head position: Straight, not tilted, parallel to the photographic lens.

Eyes: Open towards the camera and without the use of coloured lenses.

Glasses: Acceptable as long as they do not obscure the eyes and do not reflect light.

Dress code: Similar to the dress on the holder's passport.

Head covering: Allowed according to national dress or religious belief.

Resolution (pixels): At least 600 dpi without ink traces or shrinkage

2. Make sure you take your passport with you

Muhammad Zahid, administration officer at Expert Solutions Documents Clearing, also advised applicants to ensure they carry their passport with them, along with the updated photograph when making the request.

“You have to provide the hard copy of the photograph with a white background. If you have a soft copy, the resolution must be at least 600 dpi,” he said.

Steps to follow

According to Abdulhusen Munpurwala, Business Development Manager at PRO Deskk Document Clearing Services LLC, once you have the photograph with you, whether as a hard or soft copy, you need to follow these steps:

1. Visit ICP Customer Happiness Centre: “The individual must go to an ICP Customer Happiness Center, as listed on the ICP website, or visit any authorised typing centre,” Munpurwala said. You can find a list of the ICP customer happiness centres here, or visit a nearby typing centre to find out if they are authorised by ICP to take your request.

2. Type the application: “The application for replacing the Emirates ID should be typed, specifying the required changes,” Munpurwala said.

3. Submit the application: Once completed, the application will be submitted to the relevant authorities for verification.

According to Zahid, once you submit the request, it will take two to three working days for the Emirates ID to be issued.

“There is a transaction number that we can use to track the application status from ICP website – icp.gov.ae, once it is submitted,” he said.