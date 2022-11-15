Dubai: If you have the opportunity to work with any company in the world which allows the option for remote work and you wish to settle in the UAE, you can apply for the virtual work visa, which is a one-year residency permit for remote workers. However, this residence option is not limited to you as a worker alone. You can also sponsor your family members and bring them to live with you in the UAE.
If you already have a virtual work visa issued by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah or Umm Al Quwain, you must apply for the sponsorship through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).
How to sponsor your family with the virtual work visa
The first thing to keep in mind is that to sponsor your family members, when you are on a virtual work visa, you must ensure that your family members are already present in the UAE. They can come to the UAE on a a tourist or visit visa.
In order to apply for your family’s visa, you must visit a registered ICP typing centre or an ICP service centre to apply for the sponsorship. You can find typing centers in most residential and commercial neighbourhoods. You can find a list of all the typing centres accredited with ICP here: https://icp.gov.ae/en/typing-offices/. For a list of all the ICP ICP Customer Happiness Centre location in the UAE, visit - https://icp.gov.ae/en/customer-happiness-centers/
Required documents
According to ICP, these are the documents you need to submit for the virtual work visa:
1. Copy of medical fitness test – all UAE residents above the age of 18 must undergo a medical fitness test during the issuance and renewal of their residency visa. After passing the medical fitness test, you will receive a fitness certificate from the local government health department. To find out more, click here.
2. Passport copy of the dependent
3. Salary certificate or bank statement of the sponsor.
4. A copy of the lease contract may also be required.
Steps to follow
1. Visit a typing centre or ICP customer service centre, request for the virtual work visa sponsorship form and fill in the application.
2. After completing the application, attach the required documents.
3. Next, submit the form and pay the fees.
Cost
• Request fees: Dh100
• Issue fees: Dh100
• E-service fees: Dh28
• ICP fees: Dh22
Total: Dh250
You may also need to pay additional service charges if you apply through a typing centre.