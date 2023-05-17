Dubai: Are you planning a short trip from the UAE and wondering if you can drive yourself to the airport and leave your car there? Airports in the UAE offer long-term parking options, where motorists can leave their cars, while they are out of the country.
Here are the details of the charges you can expect:
Dubai Airports
Dubai International Airport Terminal 1
Car Park A – Premium - (2-3 minutes walk to terminal)
Day 1 - Dh125
Each additional day – Dh100
Car Park B – Economy - (7-9 minutes walk to terminal)
Day 1 – Dh85
Each additional day – Dh75
Dubai International Airport Terminal 2
Car Park A – Premium - (3-5 minutes walk to terminal)
Day 1 - Dh125
Each additional day – Dh100
Car Park B – Economy - (10-12 minutes walk to terminal)
Day 1 – Dh70
Each additional day – Dh50
Dubai International Airport Terminal 3
All levels – (2-3 minutes walk to terminal)
Day 1 – Dh125
Each additional day – Dh100
Dubai World Central (DWC)
According to the Dubai Airports website, customers can currently make use of free parking at DWC in both Arrivals and Departures.
You can book a slot in advance by visiting www.mawgif.com/dxbbooking. You need to provide the terminal you will be travelling from and enter the date and time of your parking duration. Click on ‘Get a quote’. The webite will then give you the details of how much it will cost you to use the two different types of car parks for the duration entered.
You can confirm your booking and make the payment, after which you will receive a booking confirmation and a QR code on email, which you can scan at the entry, to enter the car park.
Abu Dhabi International Airport
Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 Car Park
24 hours – Dh240
Terminal 2 and Garden Parking Car Park
24 hours – Dh120
The rates are subject to five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT), as per abudhabiairport.ae.
Sharjah Airport
At Sharjah Airport, you can use the long-term parking services between 24 hours to a maximum period of 30 days.
Over four hours, up to 24 hours – Dh95
Day 2 onwards or part thereof – Dh95 per day
Penalty for exceeding 30 days – Dh2,000 (According to the Sharjah Airport website, after 30 days, the customer will be charged with the parking fee plus penalty )
You can book your parking slot in advance, by visiting mawgif.com/shjbooking
You need to provide the type of parking you wish to use – arrival, departure or long-term and enter the date and time of your parking duration. Click on ‘Get a quote’. The webite will then give you the details of how much it will cost you to use the parking for the duration entered.
Click on ‘book’ and enter your first and last name, email address, mobile number and vehicle plate number.
You then need to check the box which states that you agree to the terms and conditions of the service and click on ‘Proceed to payment’.
Enter your credit card details and once the payment has been made, you will receive a booking confirmation and a QR code on email, which you can scan at the entry, to enter the car park.