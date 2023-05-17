Dubai Airports

Terminal 3 arrival Image Credit: Dubai Airports

Dubai International Airport Terminal 1

Car Park A – Premium - (2-3 minutes walk to terminal)

Day 1 - Dh125

Each additional day – Dh100

Car Park B – Economy - (7-9 minutes walk to terminal)

Day 1 – Dh85

Each additional day – Dh75

Dubai International Airport Terminal 2

Car Park A – Premium - (3-5 minutes walk to terminal)

Day 1 - Dh125

Each additional day – Dh100

Car Park B – Economy - (10-12 minutes walk to terminal)

Day 1 – Dh70

Each additional day – Dh50

Dubai International Airport Terminal 3

All levels – (2-3 minutes walk to terminal)

Day 1 – Dh125

Each additional day – Dh100

Dubai World Central (DWC)

According to the Dubai Airports website, customers can currently make use of free parking at DWC in both Arrivals and Departures.

You can book a slot in advance by visiting www.mawgif.com/dxbbooking. You need to provide the terminal you will be travelling from and enter the date and time of your parking duration. Click on ‘Get a quote’. The webite will then give you the details of how much it will cost you to use the two different types of car parks for the duration entered.

You can confirm your booking and make the payment, after which you will receive a booking confirmation and a QR code on email, which you can scan at the entry, to enter the car park.

Abu Dhabi International Airport

Abu Dhabi International Airport Image Credit: WAM

Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 Car Park

24 hours – Dh240

Terminal 2 and Garden Parking Car Park

24 hours – Dh120

The rates are subject to five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT), as per abudhabiairport.ae.

Sharjah Airport

At Sharjah Airport, you can use the long-term parking services between 24 hours to a maximum period of 30 days.

Over four hours, up to 24 hours – Dh95

Day 2 onwards or part thereof – Dh95 per day

Penalty for exceeding 30 days – Dh2,000 (According to the Sharjah Airport website, after 30 days, the customer will be charged with the parking fee plus penalty )

You can book your parking slot in advance, by visiting mawgif.com/shjbooking

You need to provide the type of parking you wish to use – arrival, departure or long-term and enter the date and time of your parking duration. Click on ‘Get a quote’. The webite will then give you the details of how much it will cost you to use the parking for the duration entered.

Click on ‘book’ and enter your first and last name, email address, mobile number and vehicle plate number.

You then need to check the box which states that you agree to the terms and conditions of the service and click on ‘Proceed to payment’.