Dubai: For just Dh35, you can explore all the sites and attractions in Palm Jumeirah on the Palm Monorail.

The monorail connects key landmarks of Palm Jumeirah and the journey also offers scenic views of Jumeirah Beach and Atlantis, The Palm. While the monorail ticket costs anywhere from Dh5 to Dh30, depending on which stations you wish to travel between, and whether it is a one-way or round trip, the day pass is a great way to explore this tourist attraction at your pace.

Here is all you need to know.

The Palm Monorail stations The Palm Monorail has four stations:

1. Palm Gateway

2. Al Ittihad Park

3. Nakheel Mall

4. Atlantis Aquaventure

How to buy the unlimited day pass

You can buy the tickets in two ways:

1. At the monorail station – Visit one of the ticket counters and pay for the day pass with cash or with a credit or debit card.



2. Online – You can also book a ticket through the Palm Monorail ticket booking website by following these steps:

1. Visit booking.palmmonorail.com/entrytickets.html

2. On the home page, select the ‘Unlimited Day Pass’ option.

3. Next, select your starting station as ‘Unlimited Day Pass’ and the last station as ‘Unlimited Day Pass’.

4. Select the date.

5. Select the number of passengers.

6. Click the ‘proceed’ button.

7. Click the ‘continue’ button.

8. Enter your contact details – full name, mobile number, and email address.

9. Click ‘proceed to payment’ and pay for the tickets online with your debit or credit card.

Once that is done, you will get a digital version of the day pass, which you can save on your phone.

The Palm Monorail timings

The trains at the Palm Monorail stations depart every 17 minutes and these are the timings for the first and last train of the day:

Palm Gateway Station

• First train – 9am

• Last train – 9.45pm

Atlantis Aquaventure station

• First train – 9.15 am

• Last train – 10pm

Is the Dubai Metro linked to the Palm Monorail?

While the Monorail is not directly connected to the Dubai Metro, you can use the Dubai Tram foot bridge from the Palm Jumeirah Metro station. The walk will take approximately 10 minutes after which you will reach the first station on the Palm Monorail - Palm Gateway station.

Free Parking at Palm Monorail stations

Monorail passengers can get free parking for three hours at the Palm Gateway Station upon ticket validation.

Parking fee