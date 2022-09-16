How to report a minor traffic accident in Sharjah

Dubai: If you got into a minor car accident in Sharjah and your vehicle has suffered slight damage, you can easily report the accident on the Rafid mobile app and receive a report in minutes.

The Rafid app is owned by Sharjah government and one of the services provided by Rafid is responding to minor accidents in Sharjah and issuing reports.

So, while you still have the option to call 999 and alert Sharjah Police about the accident, that would require you to wait for the patrol to arrive, investigate the accident and issue the report accordingly. The Rafid service allows motorists to get a report issued within minutes, by simply uploading pictures of the accident and vehicle details. However, it is important to note that this is a paid service.

Here is all you need to know about the service.

How do I know if the accident is minor?

According to u.ae – the UAE’s official government portal – a minor accident is one in which no one is hurt. If you do get involved in such an accident, one of the first things you must do is to move the car to the shoulder lane to avoid blocking traffic.

How can I report the accident through Rafid?

The Rafid service is available both through the ‘Rafid’ app or through the service’s toll-free number – 800 72343.

To report through the app, follow these steps:

1. Download the ‘Rafid’ app from the Google Play store or Apple App Store.



2. Once you have downloaded the app, you will be asked to create an account. Enter your mobile number, and once you receive a one-time password (OTP) on the number, enter it in the app.



3. Next, enter your full name and email address to complete the registration process.



4. On the homepage of the app, click on ‘accident reporting’.



5. You will be asked, ‘Do both parties agree on the faulty vehicle’, you must select yes or no.



6. Next, the app will detect your current location, once you have granted the app access to your phone’s location settings.

7. Then, enter your vehicle’s details:



• Licence number

• Date of licence expiry

• Traffic Code number .

• The plate number and code

8. Next, enter your contact details and personal information:

• Select your gender

• Date of birth

• Nationality

• Mobile number

• Email address

9. Upload a picture of your driving licence (front and back) and tap ‘next’.



10. Upload pictures of the vehicle damage and accident.



11. Settle the fees for the minor accident report. If you need traffic patrol to visit the accident site, you will then be given the option to call the Rafid number – 800 72343. Requesting for traffic patrol services is charged for separately. However, this can be helpful if there is a disagreement between the involved motorists on which party caused the accident.



12. If you have not requested for patrol services, you will receive the accident report in 15 minutes through email and SMS. If you have requested for patrol services, the report will be issued by the patrol officers.

Cost of issuing report through Rafid

Dh385 for reporting through the Rafid app.

Dh400 if you have also asked for traffic patrol service.

How to report a minor traffic accident through Sharjah police