Dubai: If you have not subscribed to the mandatory Unemployment Insurance Scheme yet, you can sign up for the scheme through various platforms in the UAE.

Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE), which came into effect on January 1, 2023, is a scheme that provides financial security to employees who lose their job due to reasons other than disciplinary action or resignation , until they find a new job.

You can easily subscribe to ILOE online or do it in person through money exchange houses, kiosks and service centres in the UAE.

1. Direct channels – ILOE website and app

You can apply directly for the unemployment insurance scheme through the ILOE portal and ILOE mobile application, available for both Apple and Android devices.

Signing up for the unemployment insurance plan is free of charge through the ILOE website and app. Both of these platforms are operated by Dubai Insurance, which is the company that manages the ILOE Insurance Pool.

Other Channels

The following channels are private entities that have partnered with Dubai Insurance to provide the service for signing up for ILOE. However, these channels are subject to additional service charges upon subscription, according to the ILOE website.

2. Exchange centres

Currently, you can subscribe to and pay for the ILOE insurance through Al Ansari Exchange. All you have to do is visit is one of the branches, and follow the steps below:

1. Present your Emirates ID.

2. Provide your mobile number.

3. Request for the ILOE insurance form,

4. Select your policy period (one or two years)

5. Choose your payment option – monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual.

Once you have made the payment, you will officially be enrolled in the scheme and receive a receipt confirming your payment.

3. Kiosks

You also have the option to subscribe to the ILOE scheme through kiosk machines. As of now, two types of payment service providers in the UAE are the official subscriptions channels – MBME Pay and uPay. These kiosks have hundreds of locations in the UAE, and you can find a kiosk near you by searching for an ‘MBME Pay’ and ‘uPay’ kiosk on an online map application on your phone.

4. Bank mobile applications and ATMs (Automated teller machines)

As of now, you can subscribe to the unemployment insurance scheme through the c3Pay app and card. C3Pay is a WPS (Wage Protection Sytem) agent authorised by the Central Bank of the UAE.

If you have a C3Pay card or account, you can directly subscribe to the ILOE insurance plan through the mobile application – ‘C3Pay’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices. You can also visit a C3Pay ATM to complete the registration process.

5. Tawjeeh and Tasheel Centres

You can also subscribe to the ILOE scheme at a Tawjeeh or Tasheel service centre. These centres are operated by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiritisation (MOHRE), and provide labour-related services to employees and employers in the private sector.

At the centre, you will need to provide your Emirates ID and mobile number in order to enroll for the scheme.

To find a MOHRE service centres near you, you can go to https://www.mohre.gov.ae/en/services/approved-services-centers.aspx

Can employers sign up workers for the Unemployment Insurance scheme?

Employers have the option to enrol their employees in the new unemployment insurance scheme.

An employer can only sign up their employees for the insurance policy if there is a mutual agreement between the parties. The cost of the insurance, however, needs to be borne by the employee, as per Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2022.

How much does the Unemployment Insurance Scheme cost?

According to MOHRE, the insurance coverage compensation is calculated on a monthly basis at the rate of 60 per cent of the basic salary and the compensation salary is given for a maximum of three months from the date of unemployment.

The Two Categories For Enrolling In The Scheme Category A:

• Employees who are earning a basic salary of Dh16,000 or less.

• Insurance cost: Dh5 per month (or Dh60 annually)

• Monthly compensation: 60 per cent of your basic salary, up to Dh10,000



Category B:

• Employees earning Dh16,000 and above

• Insurance cost: Dh10 (or Dh120 annually)

• Monthly compensation: 60 per cent of your basic salary, up to Dh20,000



Fine for failing to subscribe

If you fail to subscribe to the scheme once the deadline has passed, a fine of Dh400 will be imposed.

Fine for missing installments