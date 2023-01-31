Dubai: Taking public transport is one of the most convenient ways to travel around Dubai, but did you know that every passenger has some rights and responsibilities, according to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)?

Knowing these rights and responsibilities ensures that you have a safe and enjoyable trip, and the facilities remain well-maintained and usable for other commuters, too.

For example, while a bus passenger has the right to be treated without discrimination of any kind when using public transport, or receive all the necessary information on the bus’s route, he or she also has to follow some rules. Some of these responsibilities include not eating or drinking anything (except water) when on the bus, or letting passengers get off the bus before entering yourself.

These basic rules and responsibilities help thousands of people use the public transport facilities every day in the Emirate. So, here are the details of the etiquette you need to maintain to do your part:

Bus passenger's rights

Non-discrimination

• Passenger should not be discriminated directly or indirectly on the grounds of nationality, religion, disability and any other [reason].

• All passengers should be treated with dignity by RTA staff during the travel, inspection, customer care and service delivery.

• It should be accessible to all categories of passengers.

Route information

• Route and other relevant trip information shall be accessible to the passenger.

• Before boarding (at a bus stop) - route map, bus number, frequency, fare chart shall be accessible to the passenger.

• After boarding - route, upcoming bus stop notification shall be available to the passenger.

Feedback/Complaints

• Passengers can submit complaints/suggestions through the following channels - telephone, e-mail, web portal and the mobile application within 30 days from the date of travel.

How to contact RTA Call Centre agents 24/7: 800 90 90

Overseas callers 24/7: +971 4 605 1414

Email: ask@rta.ae

Website: www.rta.ae

Cleanliness and safety

• Passenger can expect the bus to be clean and tidy.

• Passenger can expect an achievable safety standard when involved with transport activities and services.

• Passenger can expect that the driver is well groomed, presenting a neat and clean appearance.

• A driver who is safe and courteous and obeys all traffic laws

Confidentiality

• The passenger shall have the right to not share his/her personal information.

Bus passenger's responsibilities

Non-discrimination

• No discrimination on the grounds of nationality, religion, gender, race, outfit, disability or on any other grounds to be made against RTA staff.

Cleanliness

• Passenger shall not be allowed to eat and drink (excluding water) and smoke on the bus.

Nol card

• Passenger should tap the nol card at the beginning and at the end of the journey to pay the trip fare.

Safety

• Passenger remains seated until the bus makes a complete stop. Standing is permitted only when seats are not available.

• Standing in sections marked red, near side doors and upper deck of double-decker is not permitted.

• Passenger should not carry any flammable, explosive, corrosive or toxic liquids or gases onboard.

Seating priority

• Give priority seating to women, children, senior citizen and People of Determination.

Boarding