However, it is important to remember that these are limited time offers, and the discounted prices are applicable for the first year of the contract only. But, the connection can be a great way to enjoy surfing online at home, watching movies, gaming or scrolling through social media.

Here are the offers that you can get from telecommunications service providers in the UAE:

Etisalat - Home Wireless Advance

- 12 month contract

- Dh199/month + Value Added Tax (VAT)

- Unlimited data for 12 months

- Delivered to your home within 24 hours.

The promotional monthly price of Dh199 is available for 12 months only. After that, the cost will be changed to Dh399.

In case you decide to terminate your contract before the end of your contract duration, you will be charged as follows:

One standard monthly charge (Dh399 for any of the Home Wireless Plan) and router instalments (if applicable) for the remaining months as per the contract period.

Du – Home Wireless Plus

- 12 month contract

- Dh199/month + Value Added Tax (VAT)

- Unlimited data for 12 months

The discounted monthly charge of Dh199 will be for 12 months only. After that, the connection will be charged at Dh249 per month.

If you decide to terminate your contract before the end of your contract duration, you will be charged with:

• A one-month payment (a maximum of Dh1,000)

• Cost of the device. This will be calculated as follows:

Device cost/contract period * [Contract period - (1+ number of months spent in the contract)]

Virgin Mobile – Unlimited home internet

- 12 month plan

- Dh125/month + Value Added Tax (VAT), but the payment for the year needs to be made upfront (Dh1,500)

- Unlimited data for 12 months

You will need to make a one-time payment for the 5G router, which is Dh600

This is optional and if you would like to put the SIM in your own device, you can do that as well. However, while the data SIM can work with any device, according to Virgin Mobile, they inform customers that they can't guarantee the compatibility of third party routers.

The Virgin Mobile discounted plan is only available until June 13, 2024.

If you do get the router, the cost for the one-year plan comes up to Dh175/month, but here, too, you need to make the payment for the entire year upfront. After one year, the contract will be charged at the regular price of Dh250 per month, and you will once again have to make an upfront payment for the year’s contract, which comes up to Dh3,000.

However, this is not a 12-month contract and you can cancel the plan at anytime.

How to set up a 5G home internet connection

- You will receive the SIM card and router from the service provider.

- Remove the SIM card from the envelope and insert it in the slot at the back of the router.

- Connect the router to a power source, and wait for the power indicator and Wi-Fi indicator to light up.

- Once the router is on, take your mobile phone and select the Wi-Fi network. You will be asked to enter a password, which you will be able to find at the back of the router.

While this Wi-Fi service does not use a fiber optic connection, service providers advise users to follow these tips to get the best internet connection: