What can you report?

You can report the following types of economic crimes:

• Money laundering and financing of terrorism or illegal organisations.

• Crimes related to public service, including bribery, abuse of power, and impersonation of public officers.

• Crimes affecting Dubai’s security and interests, such as forgery, embezzlement, abuse of public funds, misappropriation, illicit gain, profiteering, cheating in obligations with Dubai government entities, and counterfeiting of currency.

• Practices that harm economic security, including activities that negatively impact the emirate’s economy and resources.

How to report an economic crime

To report an economic crime, you will need to provide documentation or evidence of the violation. It is important to note that you should not conduct your own investigation, as only authorised entities are responsible for gathering evidence.

Reporting process

1. Visit the ESCD website at www.esc.gov.ae.

2. Click on ‘Report Incident’ on the homepage.

3. Review the application overview, agree to the terms and conditions, and click ‘Continue.’

4. Enter your full name, email address, mobile number, and the captcha code, then click ‘Send OTP.’

5. Enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to your registered mobile number.

6. Once your identity is verified, you can file your report. Include details such as the incident type, date, and the name of the entity or individual involved.

7. Attach any relevant evidence to support your report.