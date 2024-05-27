In its post on its official Instagram account, Digital Dubai said: “Comments on potential scams targeting customers through impersonation have recently gone viral on social media. Scammers are contacting customers and pretending to be government officials. They then request approval for UAE Pass login requests and to share the login code numbers. Digital Dubai clarifies that government entities do not contact customers by phone to request UAE Pass approval or any personal data.”

They also stated that the security and safety standards within the app ensures that customers’ data remains confidential and private.

How to stay safe

When you use the UAE Pass app to log into any service, whether it is through your phone or on a desktop, you will immediately receive notifications or messages on your phone from the UAE Pass app. It is extremely important to exercise caution when you receive such notifications or messages, as it is related to providing app access.

Never share your UAE Pass details. This includes your PIN, password, and any access codes. Government agencies will never ask for this information over the phone.

If you do receive a notification on your phone with a login request, decline it. At times, you may see an access code number. Digital Dubai advised users to never share this access code number with anyone.

What should I do if my device is stolen?

On its website – uaepass.ae, UAE Pass also advises people to never share their password or PIN with anyone, and to protect their device from getting stolen. If you do lose your device, you can recover your account through another device and delete your profile from any previous devices.

To do so, simply download the UAE Pass on your new device, and on the initial start-up screen, tap on ‘I have an account’ to recover your account. Then log in using your Emirates ID number, mobile number, and email address.