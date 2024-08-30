Dubai: Searching through storage boxes and files for your original birth certificate? If you are worried you may have misplaced this important document, don’t worry - you can easily replace it online. If you or your child was born in the UAE, you can apply for a new birth certificate through the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention’s (MOHAP) official website.

The application for replacing a lost birth certificate can be completed online, on mohap.gov.ae, and is processed within 24 hours, with the option to have it delivered to your home or collected through a MOHAP public health centre.

Required documents

• Copy of lost birth certificate (if you have it)

• Passport copy of mother and father

• Copy of family book (for UAE citizens)

According to the MOHAP call centre, if you do not have a copy of the lost or damaged birth certificate, you must contact the local health authority of the Emirate in which your child was born to request for the birth certificate details.

Requiremens: 1. The presence of the father and the mother or an authorised delegated person.

2. All the documents must be original. This includes the passport of the e mother or father and the person concerned.

3. If the applicant is living abroad and applying for a replacement certificate, copies of original documents are required plus the power of attorney of a representative assigned to receive the certificate. If they do not have any relatives to receive the replacement certificate, the staff of the concerned consulate can receive it by having a letter indicating his or her authorisation for that person to receive the certificate on his behalf, stamped by the embassy.

4. Review of status of original certificate to provide them the replacement of loss birth certificate.

Cost

The total cost of replacing a lost birth certificate is Dh65.

How to issue a replaced birth certificate online

Follow these steps to apply for a replacement for a birth certificate:

1. Visit the link: https://mohap.gov.ae/en/services/issue-of-a-replacement-for-lost-birth-certificate and click on ‘start service’.

2. Log in with your UAE Pass or create an account with MOHAP.

3. Once you log in, click on ‘Birth Certificates’ on the left hand corner of the website and select ‘Issue of a Replacement of lost birth certificate’.

4. Next, you have to enter the Qaid number, which is the birth notification number, and the date of birth of the mother or father to search if the birth certificate is in the MOHAP system. You will find the Qaid number in the electronic birth notification provided to you by the hospital.

5. If the system finds the record, MOHAP will present the following information:

• Baby’s name

• Father’s name

• Mother’s name

• Qaid number

• Date of birth

• Status – if the birth certificate is in the MOHAP system, it will state ‘certificate issued’.

• Hospital

6. If the information is correct, click the three dots on the right hand corner of the screen and then click ‘add’. You will then need to click on the three dots again, and then click on ‘Edit’. Once you click on the edit button, the system will take you to the Birth certificate Lost/Replacement request page.

7. Next, upload the copy of the mother’s or father’s passport copy and the copy of the birth certificate.

8. After uploading the attachments, click on ‘Submit’. You will then be directed to the ‘Request Certificate’ service. Enter the number of certificate copies you want in English or Arabic.

9. Next, you will have the option to collect the birth certificate from a MOHAP Public Health Centre or it can be delivered to your home address.

10. Once you select your preferred option, click ‘proceed to payment’.

11. Go to the payment page and pay the fees electronically via debit/credit card.

After processing the payment, the application will be reviewed by MOHAP, and then the replaced birth certificate will be issued.

Public Health Centres

You can collect the birth certificate from the following Emirates Health Services public health centres:

Dubai Public Health Centre

• Monday to Thursday - 7:30am to 3.30pm

• ‎Friday: 7:30am to 12pm

Al Madina Health Centre - Fujairah

• Monday to Thursday: 07:30am to 10pm

• Friday: 7:30 – 12pm and 5pm to 9pm

• ‎Saturday: 7.30am to 12pm

• Sunday: 8am to 1pm and 5pm to 9pm

Fujairah Public Health Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7.30am to 3.30pm

• ‎Friday: 7.30am to 12pm

Ajman Public Health Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7am to 3.30pm

• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm

Public Health Centre - Dibba Al hissn

• Monday to Thursday: 7.30am to 3.30pm

• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm

Khorfakkan Public Health Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7.30am to 3.30pm

• Friday: 7.30am to 12am

Public Health Centre - Al Dhaid

• Monday to Thursday: 7am to 3pm

• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm

Sharjah public health centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7.30am to 3.30pm

• ‎Friday: 7.30am to 12pm

Ras Al Khaimah Public Health Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7am to 3.30pm

• ‎Friday: 7.30am 12pm

Umm Al Quwain Public Health Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7.30am to 3.30am

• ‎Friday: 7.30 to 12am

Kalba Public Health Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7.30 am to 3.30pm

• ‎Friday: 7.30am 12pm