Pour it in a bottle

Recycle

Residents in Sharjah can also choose to recycle their used cooking oil. The new service was launched by Bee’ah Tandeef in December 2021. If you are a Sharjah resident, here is how you can use the service:

1. Call 800 TANDEEF (826333) to receive a bottle, which you can use to store used cooking oil. The bottle has a capacity of one litre.

2. Once the bottle is full, you can visit the recycling station at Sharjah National Park and deposit it. The machine will also dispense a new empty bottle which you can then take with you, to store used cooking oil.

3. Alternatively, you can also call 800 TANDEEF (826333) to schedule a time for the waste management service to pick up the bottle from your location.