Dubai: During the summer months, the UAE’s workers are protected from the hazards of direct exposure to sunlight or working in open spaces around noon through the midday work break, which is implemented every year by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). But what is this break and how is it implemented? Here is all you need to know.

Midday break timings

Earlier this year, MOHRE announced that the midday break timings this year will be from 12.30pm to 3pm every day from June 15 to September 2023. This break ensures that workers do not work during this period in open spaces and under direct sunlight.

According to MOHRE, this ban on work is in line with Ministerial Resolution No. 44 of 2022 on Occupational Health and Safety and Labour Accommodation, which aims to provide an adequate work environment that protects workers from occupational hazards and prevents work-related injuries or illnesses.

When the midday break is in effect, employers are also required to provide a shaded area where workers can rest.

The Ministry’s partners and other individuals launch a range of initiatives during the summer months to provide supplies that protect workers from exposure, heat exhaustion and sunstroke.

Maximum work hours

According to the resolution, daily working hours, in the morning and evening shifts, should not exceed eight hours during the months of the ban.

“If an employee is made to work more than eight hours in a 24-hour period, the additional hours will be considered overtime and the employee would be entitled to additional pay, based on the UAE Labour Law,” the Ministry said in a statement, when it announced the midday break this year.

Exceptional circumstances

There are, however, certain exceptions that are put in place by the Ministry considering the need to maintain continuity in certain jobs that affect the community. These include jobs like:

- Laying asphalt or pouring concrete, in the event where it is unfeasible to postpone these tasks until after the break.

- Any work needed to contain hazards or repair damages that affect the community, such as interruptions to water supply or electricity, cutting off traffic, and other major issues.

- Work that requires a permit from a relevant government authority to be implemented, given its impact on the flow of traffic and services. These tasks require non-stop work, including cutting or diverting main traffic routes, power lines, and communications.

However, even within these jobs that are exempted from the midday break, employers are required to make necessary arrangements to ensure worker health and safety, including the following:

- Providing sufficient cold drinking water for workers.

- Providing hydrating food, such as salts and/or other food items approved for use by the local authorities in the UAE.

- Providing first aid at the work site

- Providing adequate industrial cooling, umbrellas that protect workers from direct sunlight, and shaded areas for workers to rest during their downtime.

Fine for non-compliance

According to MOHRE, a fine of Dh5,000 for each worker will be imposed on employers found to be in violation of the provisions and regulation of the ban, with a maximum of Dh50,000 in the case that multiple workers are working in violation of the ban.

How to report violations