1. You need to be subscribed for one year to benefit

As per the announcement made by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), to be eligible to receive compensation under the insurance scheme, you must complete a minimum of 12 consecutive months in your previous job, calculated from the day you subscribed to the insurance scheme. So, the earlier you subscribe to the insurance, the sooner you would be eligible for a payout.

2. You will be able to get 60 per cent of your basic salary for three months

As per the details announced by MOHRE, in case an employee is eligible for receiving the compensation under the new scheme, he or she will receive 60 per cent of their basic salary.

Your basic salary is different from your overall salary, which you may receive each month, or based on a frequency decided upon between your employer and you.

There is also an upper limit to this payout, which you should keep in mind. As per the regulations, employees who fall under Category A (basic salary up to Dh16,000) will receive 60 per cent of their basic salary, up to Dh10,000.

If you fall under Category B (basic salary Dh16,000 and above), you will again receive 60 per cent of your basic salary, up to Dh20,000.

What is basic wage or basic salary? According to the UAE's Labour Law - Federal Decree Law No. (33) of 2021 regarding the regulation of employment relationships - your basic wage or basic salary is the salary stipulated in your employment contract, which is paid in consideration of your work under the employment contract.

However, many employment contracts may provide additional allowances for housing, transport or other incentives. Your total salary includes the basic wage as well as these allowances, which are provided to meet the cost of living or as a percentage of sales or profits earned by the worker.

It is important to note that your gratuity is also calculated based on your basic salary.

3. It is not applicable if you resign

Another key point to keep in mind is that this insurance has been implemented to provide social support to employees who may lose their jobs due to reasons beyond their control. According to MOHRE, there will be no compensation for workers:

• Dismissed for a disciplinary reason.

• Who have resigned from their job.

• Who have left the UAE

• Who have joined a new job.

4. If you find a new job within three months, you will not continue to receive the payout

Article 5(4) of Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2022 Concerning Unemployment Insurance Scheme, states: “During the period of compensation entitlement, the payment of compensation shall cease if a worker or employee is hired by another employer.”

5. It is applicable only if you are staying in the UAE

Article 9 of Cabinet Resolution No. 97 of 2022 Concerning the Procedures and Controls for Implementing Unemployment Insurance Scheme lists out certain conditions that need to be met for the insured individual to benefit from the insurance coverage. Clause 9 of the Article states: “It is necessary for the insured to have a legal residence in the country.”

6. Your claim has to be honoured in two weeks