Dubai: If you are a tourist visiting Abu Dhabi and want to visit the Emirate’s tourist attractions and shopping malls, you must download and register with UAE’s official COVID-19 app, Al Hosn, before your trip.

On Monday, August 22, the Al Hosn app announced a new update to the app, which allows tourists to register and log into the app using their passport number before they arrive in the UAE.

Earlier, the option that was available to tourists was to register using the Unified ID (UID) number, which is provided on their tourist visa.

How do tourists register on the Al Hosn app?

According to Al Hosn, visitors arriving to the UAE who do not have a UID number can follow the steps below to pre-register on the Al Hosn app before they arrive in the UAE:

Download the ‘Al Hosn’ app, which is available for both Apple and Android devices. Click on the ‘visitor’ icon. Select the ‘pre-register’ option. Fill in your details (ensure that the mobile number you provide is the same number you will submit to the immigration authority at the airport when you arrive in the UAE.) Review your information and tap on continue. Enter the six-digit OTP (one-time-password) sent to your mobile device for verification purposes. Verify your profile after arrival to the UAE. To verify your Al Hosn profile, you would need to take a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test after arriving in the UAE.

Why do tourists need to download the Al Hosn app?

Al Hosn is the official COVID-19 app for the UAE. It provides you with access to test results and notifies you if you have contacted confirmed cases of COVID-19.

If you are visiting Abu Dhabi, as a tourist or resident, the Al Hosn Green Pass is mandatory to enter social events, tourist attractions and cultural sites in the Emirate.

Which public places require an Al Hosn Green Pass? According to visitabudhabi.ae, a ‘Green Pass’ will allow you access to a majority of public places:



• Shopping centres

• Restaurants and cafes

• Other retail outlets including those not in shopping centres

• Gyms

• Recreational facilities

• Health clubs

• Resorts

• Museums

• Cultural centres

• Universities

• Institutes

• Theme parks

• Cinemas

How do tourists obtain a Green Pass on the Al Hosn app?

The validity period of a Green Pass on Al Hosn is dependent on the individual's vaccination status. Depending on your COVID-19 vaccination status, your Green Pass will be active for a certain period of time.

If you are a tourist visiting Abu Dhabi, you should meet the requirements below to obtain a ‘Green Pass’.

Fully-vaccinated: Vaccinated travellers must receive a negative PCR test result every 14 days to maintain ‘Green’ status.

Tourists exempted from the COVID-19 vaccine: Visitors with an official vaccine exemption must receive a negative PCR test result every 7 days to maintain ‘Green’ status.

Unvaccinated tourists: Anyone who is unvaccinated must take a PCR test every 48 hours to maintain 'Green' status on the Al Hosn app.