The dog park features amenities like a ramp, agility seesaw, an obstacle course complete with slalom posts, a hoop ring for dogs to jump through, beams for dogs to weave through and a platform for practicing high jumps. Dog owners have benches available to sit back and relax as their furry friends enjoy the park. Image Credit: Supplied

The dog park is a 460 square metres dedicated space where dogs can roam leash-free as they run, play and socialise with one another.

Dog owners are also provided with a dog waste bin and dispenser, a pet shower and a drinking fountain to keep dogs hydrated throughout the day.

Dog park timings: 8am to 6pm

You, on the other hand, can enjoy a quick swim or if you are looking for an adrenaline rush, try your hands on non-motorised watersports like kayaking and paddleboarding. The beach also has facilities for beach football and volleyball. The beach offers views of the Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab.

With hotels located at a walking distance from the beach, you also have plenty of options for dining out.

Tour operators in the area also offer other adventure activities like quad biking or scuba diving.

How to get there

Located off the coast of Deira, Dubai Islands can be accessed via the newly built Dubai Islands bridge.

Head towards the Deira district, and if you are coming from the direction of Abu Dhabi, take the exit for Dubai Islands from the Infinity Bridge.

If you are coming from the direction of Sharjah, you will see the exit for Dubai Islands just as you approach the Waterfront market to your right.