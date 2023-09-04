Dubai: Taqdeer Award, a Dubai Government initiative, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Gulf News, making Gulf News the exclusive English media partner for the Award.
The MoU was signed at the Dubai Media Office by Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFAD), and Chairman of the Taqdeer Award and Abdul Hamid Ahmad - CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News.
At the signing ceremony, Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, said: “We are thrilled about getting cooperation and support from an influential newspaper like Gulf News, which will play a crucial role in disseminating and promoting the vision and objectives behind the Award at the local and global levels.”
Abdul Hamid Ahmad said: “We thank Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council and the Government of Dubai for this initiative and are delighted to partner with Taqdeer Award.
“We fully support this initiative as part of our ongoing corporate social responsibility towards such initiatives and other activities that promote the UAE and Dubai in particular.
“Gulf News has always been at the forefront when it comes to supporting such initiatives that help the citizens of the UAE and the communities in the country to prosper and develop. This initiative comes at the right time to encourage companies to protect and take care of their staff because they are the true wealth and form a big part of all development and progress.”
The Taqdeer Award was launched in 2016 to recognise distinguished, labour-intensive companies operating in construction and electromechanical industries, manufacturing, professional services sector and free zones.
The award is given out every two years, after a rigorous cycle of evaluation and assessment is conducted by independent assessors from across the world.
In the past five award cycles – from 2016 to 2022 – 319 companies have been assessed.