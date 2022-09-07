What is the biggest change in gratuity calculation with the new law?

According to Nikhil Nanda, who manages operations at HR consultancy Innovations Group, one of the key takeaways for employees to keep in mind is that while the earlier law had two different methods of calculating gratuity for limited and unlimited contracts, the new law is going to switch all contracts to a limited form – with the limit being of three years. Companies have been given up to February 2, 2023 to make these changes in their employees’ contracts.

“The earlier law had a different gratuity calculation for limited and unlimited contracts. As per the new Labour Law, all contracts are limited and hence gratuity is calculated on 21 days of basic salary for every year of service completed, up to five years. Post completion of five years of service, gratuity is calculated on 30 days for every year thereon. Hence, Gratuity is calculated on 21 days for first five year and 30 days for every year where the period of service is more than five years,” Nanda said.

This calculation is different, then, compared to the earlier law, where gratuity for unlimited contracts was broken down for Year 1 to 3, then for Year 3 to 5 and then from the fifth year of service onwards.

Also, the calculation in the old Labour Law was different for when the employee was terminated from the job, compared to when the employee resigns.

Calculations for Unlimited Contract gratuity pay as per the old Labour Law in case of employee’s resignation Less than one year of service:

Leaving work before completing one year of service means that not entitled to any gratuity pay.

Between 1 year and 3 years of service:

The employee is entitled to one-third of the 21-day gratuity pay.

Between 3 years and 5 years of service:

The employee is entitled to two-thirds of the 21-day gratuity pay.

More than five years:

If an employee has served more than five years, he is entitled to full 21 days' basic salary for the first five years and for the remainder of his service, he would get paid a full 30 days’ basic salary per year as gratuity pay.

“The new law gives more clarity to employees in terms of how gratuity is calculated. It helps employees calculate it in an easy way and ensure that employers are paying them as per law,” Nanda added.

Gratuity calculation as per the new Labour Law Under Article 51, a foreign worker who works in a full-time pattern, and who has completed one year or more in continuous service, shall be entitled to an end-of-service gratuity upon the end of his service, calculated according to the basic salary, as follows:

a- Remuneration of 21 working days for every year of service of the first five years.

b- Remuneration of 30 working days for each year after the first five years.

If I resign when I still have the old, unlimited contract, how will my gratuity be calculated?

What happens to the gratuity of individuals who may still be on an unlimited contract – as per the old Labour Law – but have resigned after the new law came into effect?

“Since the time given to transition the old labour contract as per the New Labour law is one year, resignation of staffs under unlimited contract shall be calculated as per the old law, unless the company has adopted to follow the New Labour law irrespective of the contract,” Nanda said.

New gratuity-related legislation for flexible work patterns

According to Navandeep Matta, Senior Associate at Century Maxim International law firm, another big change brought in by the new Labour Law is the introduction of gratuity calculations for different work patterns.

“The new Labour Law has introduced different types of work patterns like temporary, part-time and flexible work contracts to encourage work-life balance. So, you can choose the type of work contract that suits you and you will be entitled to receive gratuity at the end of the service,” Matta said.

“The gratuity will be calculated at par with a full-time worker, and as defined in their labour contracts. The yardstick for who is a full-time worker is someone who works for 48 hours a week, eight hours a day. Based on this benchmark, a worker who is not full-time will also have his or her gratuity calculated depending on the number of hours of work they put in,” Matta said.

Matta clarified that Article 52 of the UAE Labour Law, as well as Article 30 (1) of the implementing regulations of the law, determine the end-of-service benefits due to workers working in part-time or job-sharing work models as follows: