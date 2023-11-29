1 of 18
Looking for a fun way to spend the last long weekend of 2023? How about taking a road trip to the east coast of the UAE, to Khorfakkan? Here are 11 places you can visit with your family and friends.
1. Al Suhub Rest House: The ‘cloud lounge’, which is part of the Al Suhub Rest House is a mountain-side rest stop. It is at the highest point in Khorfakkan, 583 metres above sea level, and offers panoramic views of the city. The drive up to the Al Suhub Rest House also offers several viewing points along the way and at the mountain-top, you will find a restaurant and other family-friendly facilities.
How to get there: Once you reach Khorfakkan, drive down S104 (Rugaylat Road) and you will see the route leading to the Al Suhub rest house between the Beach Park and the Khorfakkan Waterfalls.
2. Khorfakkan old market – Souq Sharq: A great way to enjoy a cultural experience in Khorfakkan is by visiting the old market – Souq Sharq. It has been restored to provide visitors with the experience of shopping, as if they were in a market many decades ago.
The market has a jeweller, a tailor, a baker (pictured above), a section on maritime heritage, carpentry, the pantry, the maleh (room for curing and making salted dry fish), the coffee store, the tawash (pearl merchant), traditional medicine, the blacksmith and the metalsmith, and the mudbasa (date molasses processing room).
How to get there: The market is located just off S104 (Corniche Street), near the heritage museum.
3. Najd Al Maqsar Heritage Village: Further down the road from the Al Rafisah dam, you will get the chance to also explore the UAE’s heritage at this historical landmark. This charming little village on top of the Hajar moutains has historical monuments dating back to 2000 BC
Within a short walk, you can reach the top of the mountain where the upper fort, which used to defend the village some three centuries ago, was located.
4. Shees Park: Shees Park, located in Wadi Shees, is directly accessible via Khorfakkan Road S142. The park area spans 11,300 square kilometre and includes a children’s play area, dedicated barbecue pits, shaded benches, and a man-made 25-metre-high waterfall.
5. Al Rabi Hiking Trail: You can also go hiking along the Al Rabi hiking trail, up the mountain path that extends for a distance of 1,600 metres. Once you reach the mountain top, you will be able to explore the Rabi tower, which was built in 1915 as part of a network of defense systems used to protect the city, and also enjoy mountain and beach views.
How to get there: Take E99/S110 road, which will also allow you to enjoy some great views of the country’s coastline. Once you are the entrance of Khorfakkan, which can be recognised easily thanks to the huge Khorfakkan Square intersection, take a right towards Seaport Street. After a five minute drive, the hiking trail entrance will be to your right.
6. Shees Rest Area: This is a newly opened market where you can enjoy local markets with fresh produce, a free kids play area and an outdoor theatre.
How to get there: Shees Rest Area will be to your right as you drive down the scenic Khorfakkan Road (S142). You can get on S142 from multiple highways - Emirates Road (E611), Al Dhaid Road (E88) or Al Shuwaib/Umm Al Quwain Road (E55). Simply follow signs for Khorfakkan to get on S142.
7. Al Rafisah Dam: Drive down a bit further after the Shees Rest Area and you will find the Al Rafisah Dam, a calm outdoor area, which has the water reservoir and a man-made waterfall. Originally built in the 1980s, the dam had an upgrade with a new visitor centre and rest area. This location also has a play area for children, kayaking options for visitors, an island where you can explore wildlife as well as shops and cafes.
8. Wadi Shees: If you really want to take in the mountain terrain, how about driving further down towards Wadi Shees? If you have a four-wheel drive, you can even enjoy driving down the mountain trails.
10. Khorfakkan Amphitheatre: Soak up local culture at the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, which is inspired by Roman architecture. The amphitheater covers over 1700 square metres and can accommodate over 3,500 spectators and also has restaurants and cafes nearby.
11. Khorfakkan Waterfalls: Next to the amphitheatre, you will also be able to enjoy a 45 metre-high waterfall.
