Dubai: Are you a Golden Visa holder in Dubai? If so, you can now get a discount while shopping or receiving services in the UAE, or even outside the country, through the Esaad privilege card.

On Monday, July 18, the Executive Council of Dubai and Dubai Police announced that holders of five-year and 10-year Golden Visas in Dubai will be eligible for the card.

The Esaad card, issued by the General Directorate of Dubai Police, provides discounts and offers not only on shopping and leisure activities but also on school fees, medical centres and car dealerships.

So, if you qualify for a Golden Visa or already have a Golden Visa issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) of Dubai, here is what you need to know about the Esaad card.

What is the Esaad Card?

The ‘Esaad Card’ was launched in 2017 by Dubai Police and issued to Dubai Police employees and other Dubai government employees. Through the card, Esaad members can get exclusive offers and discounts at 7,237 brands and businesses within the UAE and across 92 countries.

Who is eligible for the Esaad Card?

In Dubai, 65,000 people have benefited from the distinguished Golden Visa since the launch of the long-term residency scheme, according to the Dubai Media Office.

As per the announcement made on July 18, select categories of Golden Visa holders in Dubai will receive the Esaad card. These categories include:

• Investors in public investment funds

• Real estate investors

• Entrepreneurs

• People with specialised talents

• Researchers in science and knowledge, such as scientists, doctors, specialists, inventors

• Creative people in culture and art.

• Executive directors

• Specialised academics

• Professional sportspeople

• PhD degree holders specialising in engineering or science,

• Humanitarian aid workers

• Outstanding university and high-school graduates.

How will Golden Visa holders get access to the Esaad Card?

The card will be shared electronically with all Golden Visa holders within select categories via a text message (SMS) outlining the necessary details .

Once you have the ‘Esaad Card’, you can enter any store or restaurant and present the card to receive a discount and offer. Most malls and retail stores advertise that they accept ‘Esaad Cards’ at the counter or you can ask a sales representative, if they accept Esaad cards.

What are the benefits of Esaad card?

An Esaad card can give you access to various services, as long as the service provider is a partner outlet. The types of services covered within the Esaad card include:

Automotive

• Car Maintenance

• Car Rental Offices

• Cars Dealers

• Washing and Car Accessories

• Driving institutes

• Insurance Companies

Education

• Kindergartens

• Schools

• Training Centres

• Universities

Health

• Gyms

• Nursing homes

• Hospitals

• Medical Centres

• Medical Supplies

• People Of Determination Centres

• Pharmacies

• Veterinary Services

Public

• Flower Shops And Gifts

• General Office And Stationery

• Law Offices Legal And Financial Consultancy

• Cleaning Companies

• Organizing Events And Conferences

• Photography Studios

• Printing And Advertising

• Shipping And Delivery

• Wedding And Event planning

• Laundry

Travel Tourism

• Flight Companies

• Hajj and Umrah campaigns

• Hotels and Hotel Apartments

• Travel Agencies

Malls and retail stores

• Cosmetics-Perfumes

• Department Stores

• Fashion - Children

• Fashion - Ladies

• Fashion - Men

• Fashion - Unisex

• Jewellery Watches

Malls

• Optics Sunglasses

• Retail Stores

• Shoes - Handbags -Accessories

• Speciality Stores

• Sports stores

• Salons

• Barber shops

Restaurants and entertainment

• Coffee Shops

• Confectionery and Bakery

• Fast Food

• Food Supplies

• Healthy Meals

• Theme Parks

Residential