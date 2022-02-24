Dubai: People of Determination can now avail of free parking at Abu Dhabi Airport. The capital’s airport announced the new measure on Wednesday, February 24 through their official social media channels.
The airport authority said the new decision was taken, “…to support the empowerment and inclusion of People Of Determination in the community.”
Free Parking
As per Abu Dhabi Airport’s Instagram post:
• Three-hour free parking on all the airport parking lots for people of determination.
Assistance services for People of Determination
Abu Dhabi International Airport provides assistance to People of Determination for arrival, departure and transit. According to the Abu Dhabi Airports website - www.abudhabiairport.ae to avail of this service, passengers must inform the airport, airline or travel agent while booking the flight or at least 48 hours before departure to accommodate their needs and requests.
