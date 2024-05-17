Dubai: If you are a history buff or an art enthusiast, tomorrow you will have the chance to visit the UAE’s most popular museums for free!

Saturday, May 18, coincides with International Museum Day, and most museums in the UAE will be offering free entry, along with guided tours and workshops.

You will get the chance to visit the iconic art museum – Louvre Abu Dhabi, discover the UAE’s story of unification at Etihad Museum, and explore the world of the hidden deep sea at Sharjah Aquarium.

Explore iconic museums across the UAE

Abu Dhabi - Louvre Abu Dhabi

Witness the Louvre Abu Dhabi's diverse art collection, showcasing artistic masterpieces from across the globe. UAE residents can secure free entry by presenting their Emirates ID at the ticket desk or by pre-booking online for a seamless experience through their official website - www.louvreabudhabi.ae

How to book free tickets for the Louvre Abu Dhabi

Due to the anticipated high volume of visitors on this special occasion, the museum advises visitors to pre-book their tickets, here’s how:



1. Visit this link from the official website - www.louvreabudhabi.ae/en/visit-us/international-museum-day and click on the ‘Book Now’ button.

2. Next, select the ‘International Museum Day complimentary access for UAE Residents’ option and enter the number of tickets. Click ‘Continue’.

3. Then, select the date – ‘May 18’. Click the ‘Continue’ button.

4. Then enter personal details like your full name, email address and mobile number. Click ‘Continue as guest’ and you will then be able to view your ticket. You will receive it through your registered email.

Free family activities:

During the International Museum Day celebrations, families can join in on various art-making activities from 11am to 4pm.

Timings:

• From 10am to midnight.

• Galleries and exhibitions close at 6.30pm on weekdays and 8.30pm from Friday to Sunday.

• The museum is closed on Monday.

How to get there

By car

• From Abu Dhabi City – From the Corniche or Mina Port road, take the E12 highway towards Saadiyat Island. As you cross into the island, take the exit or Jacque Chirac street, to reach Louvre Abu Dhabi.

• From Dubai - Stay on E11 or Yas Island, and then take the Saadiyat Island/ Yas Island exit on to Sheikh Khalifa Highway E12 and drive along Yas Highway to the Cultural District/Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island. Follow road signs from the highway to Louvre Abu Dhabi.

By Bus - Abu Dhabi city bus number 94

Free round trip from Dubai to Abu Dhabi

You can also travel on the Cultural Express bus and get to the museum from Dubai for free. The shuttle serves two stops only - Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr al Watan. The bus leaves from Dubai at Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel from 9am and returns to Dubai from Qasr al Watan at 6m and from Louvre Abu Dhabi at 6.35pm.

Dubai - free entry to Etihad Museum and Al Shindagha Museum

Both of these museums are not only offering free entry, but also complimentary guided tours every hour from 10am to 7pm. Both museums will also host educational and cultural activities throughout the day.

Timings - the museums are open daily from 10am to 8pm. The last entry is at 7pm.

How to get there:

Al Shindagha Museum:



• Closest marine transport station – Al Ghubaiba Marine Transport Station is a two-minute walk to the museum.

• Closest Metro Station - Al Ghubaiba Metro Station on the Green Line is within walking distance as well.

• Closest bus station – Al Ghubaiba Bus Station.

• By car – the museum is accessible via the D92 road (Infinity Bridge Road). Going in the direction of Dubai to Sharjah, take the exit for the Al Shindagha Historic District before you reach the Infinity Bridge. The road will lead you directly to the visitors’ centre of the museum.

Etihad Museum



• Closest Metro station – Max Metro Station, but you will then need to hail a taxi to the museum. The trip takes around 10 minutes.

• Closest bus station – Al Jafiliya Bus Station.

• By car – the museum is located on D94, Jumeirah Beach Road, and is accessible via the D73 Road (2nd December Street) and D92 (Al Wasl Road). Once you are on Jumeirah Beach Road, head in the direction of Dubai to Sharjah, and you will find the museum on your left after you cross the intersection with Al Diyafah Street.

Expo 2020 Dubai Museum

Dubai's newest museum - the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum is going to open on Saturday, May 18, coinciding with International Museum Day, and you can enjoy a free entry for the first two days.

On May 18 and 19, visitors will be able to visit the museum for free, allowing you to immerse yourself in mixed-media exhibits and interactive content, on the innovations and ideas that shaped Expo 2020 Dubai. The museum's exhibits are specially designed to entertain and educate young visitors. Click here for detailed guide on the new museum.

Sharjah - all museums have free entry

According to the Sharjah Museum Authority, all of their museums will have free entry, and programmes filled with exploration, learning, and specialised workshops. Some of the educational workshops include:

• Wool knitting and making your own heritage bag.

• Arabic calligraphy.

• Cocabulary of the traditional Emirati dialect.

• Abstract painting, where you can make your own masterpiece.

• Enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at Sharjah Aquarium and its dedicated marine life conservation efforts.

The following museums will have free entry:

• Sharjah Art Museum

• Sharjah Aquarium

• Sharjah Archaeology Museum

• Sharjah Calligraphy Museum

• Sharjah Museum Of Islamic Civilisation

• Sharjah Science Museum

• Sharjah Heritage Museum

• Ai Eslah School Museum

• Al Mahatta Museum

• Bait Al Naboodah

• Bait Sheikh Saeed Bin Hamad Al Qasimi

• Hisn Khor Fakkan

• Resistance Monument

• Sharjah Discovery Centre

• Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn)

Timings for Sharjah Museums: