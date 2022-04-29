Dubai: Since Eid Al Fitr is around the corner, salons and barbershops across the UAE will be catering to a high number of customers, who are getting ready for the Eid celebrations.

On April 28, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) posted an advisory for residents who may be making those trips to the barbershop or salon, educating them on the basic safety guidelines that should be kept in mind.

So, if you are heading out for a haircut or for applying henna on your hands, these are the tips you should keep in mind.

1. Ensure that the salon or barbershop is following health and safety standards: During Ramadan, Dubai Municipality announced that it had intensified inspections in beauty parlours and salons and warned them against malpractices ahead of Eid.

According to Dubai Municipality’s Health and Safety Department, some of the common violations by these outlets include lack of hygiene, improperly sanitised tools or overcrowding at the shops.

2. Avoid new hair dye brands and black henna: Black henna is illegal in the UAE and can cause skin ailments, such as burns and lesions. This type of henna is unauthorised as it is mixed with harmful chemicals. Dubai Municipality also warned people to avoid any new hair dye brands, as it may lead to allergic reactions.

3. Do a patch test: If it is your first time dying your hair or trying out a new product, the salon employee should always conduct a patch test on a small area of the skin before it is applied, DHA advised.

4. Bring your own grooming tools: In the advisory, DHA recommended that customers could even bring their grooming tools for skin, hair and nails if possible. If not, you should always make sure that the tools in the salon are sterilised.

5. Choose a time that is less crowded: DHA also advised people to avoid peak hours when going to salons, to avoid being in a crowded indoor space.

6. Follow all precautionary measures: Although salons in Dubai have increased their operating capacity, as per the latest update by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, COVID-19 precautionary measures are still in place. Salon staff and customers should always wear face masks.