Dubai: Whether you are visiting Dubai for the summer break, or are a Dubai resident who decided to have a staycation, there are several indoor destinations which allow you to have fun while spending the season in the UAE.

As part of the latest phase of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, Brand Dubai - the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office – released a list of 115 indoor destinations that children and adults can enjoy in the Emirate.

Aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the world’s best city to live and visit, the #DubaiDestinations initiative was launched in December 2021.

From having breakfast with penguins and riding on giant rollercoasters to painting up a storm in art cafes, the activities featured below cover 115 destinations spread across malls, retail complexes, theme parks, beaches and esplanades, among other locations.

The Dubai Mall

1. VR Park Dubai

This is the world’s largest indoor, virtual reality park for fun, family entertainment housing over 30 VR experiences and a soft play area for the little ones.

Tickets: VR Park is free entry. You can buy a ‘pay and play’ pass starting from Dh200.

2. Dubai Aquarium

One of the largest suspended aquariums in the world and an underwater zoo, home to thousands of aquatic animals, comprising over 140 species.

Tickets: Tickets, starting from Dh199, are priced based on the experience you select, from and penguin cove tour to encounters with rays, otters or a shark trainer.

3. Mermaids of Arabia

You can dress up like a mermaid or pirate and enjoy underwater mermaid encounters, all with a theme of environmental conservation at Mermaids of Arabia.

Tickets: Tickets, starting from Dh199, are priced based on the package you select.

4. Reel Cinemas

From regular movie time with popcorns and nachos to an upgraded dine-in movie experience, you can choose to spend some relaxing time at the cinemas, too.

Tickets: Starting from Dh36.75 for ‘Reel standard’.

5. Infinity Des Lumières Dubai

Infinity Des Lumières is a modern art museum which offers an immersive digital art experience, showcasing different exhibitions. The approximate duration of an immersive experiences is one hour and 15 minutes.

Tickets: Adults (14 years and above) (online booking) - Dh125

Adults (14 years and above) (onsite booking) – Dh150

6. Dubai Ice Rink

Enjoy skating through ice in the middle of a mall, with beginner and advances courses available for children and adults.

Ticket: Starting from Dh85, the ticket price also depends on the gear or skating aids you want to rent.

7. Trampo Extreme

If you thought jumping on a trampoline is just for children, think again. Trampo Extreme is an indoor trampoline park for children and adults, and also offers an ‘Explore Cave’ in the Nakheel Mall branch, which is the biggest indoor cave in the UAE.

Ticket: Starting from Dh55 for children between the age of two to eight for the soft play area, the ticket price depends on the experience you select and the duration of your visit.

8. KidZania

This is an indoor playground with realistic setups, with over 40 role-playing activities for children aged two to 16, where they learn all about jobs, money and the real world while developing life skills.

Tickets: Economy tickets for Dh195 for children between the age of four and 16.

Mall of the Emirates

9. Ski Dubai

Ski Dubai is an indoor ski resort, where you can enjoy skiing, snowboarding, meeting penguins, ziplining or taking a chairlift ride.

Tickets: Starting from Dh175, ticket prices depend on the experience you choose.

10. Vox cinemas

Enjoy a relaxing movie time from a regular cinema experience to a dine-in experience with food cooked by a Michelin-star chef. You can even book a 15-seat private cinema.

Tickets: Tickets start from Dh36.75 for a standard seat.

11. Cuckoos UAE

Children aged between two to seven years can enjoy a wide range of age-appropriate edutainment activities in both English and Arabic, including STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities, arts and crafts, playdough, coloring, and STEM toys.

Tickets: Dh70

12. Dreamscape Mena

A Virtual Reality experience that allows you to enter the world of flying dragons, huge dinosaurs, and ancient ruins.

Ticket: Starting from Dh78.75

13. Magic Planet

Magic Planet is a family entertainment centre offering activities like bumper car rides, bowling, and indoor adventure activities.

Tickets: You can buy a card to access rides starting from Dh60, and pay per activity or ride.

14. Snow cinema

Get your fleece gloves on and put on your woollen cap … not to go skiing, but to enjoy a movie. Ski Dubai offers visitors a snow cinema experience, all while sipping on a cup of hot chocolate.

Tickets: Dh200 for two

Mirdif City Centre

15. Magic Planet

Magic Planet is a family entertainment centre offering activities like bumper car rides, bowling, and indoor adventure activities.

Tickets: You can buy a card to access rides starting from Dh60, and pay per activity or ride.

16. Ifly Dubai

Enjoy skydiving indoors with ifly Dubai.

Tickets starting from Dh149.

17. Vox cinemas

Enjoy a relaxing movie time from a regular cinema experience to IMAX and 4D.

Tickets: Tickets start from Dh36.75 for a standard seat.

18. Little Explorers

Drop your child (above the age of 4) to learn about space, explore the play area or splash around in the water zone.

Tickets: Dh149

Dubai Festival City Mall

19. Fabyland

A family entertainment centre which offers entertainment primarily for kids from toddlers to teenagers including variety of arcade games, thrilling rides and attractions along with soft play area and a trampoline.

20. Stay and play Dubai

Stay and Play is a multi-play area for children aged two to eight years old.

Tickets: Starting from Dh60

21. Bounce Inc

BOUNCE-X at Dubai Festival City Mall is the world’s first Freestyle Terrain Park which provides a mix of trampolines, parkour elements, ninja courses and freestyle features.

22. BRICOBILANDIA

BRICOBILANDIA is a playroom for children; a toy world with houses, restaurants and cafes, police and fire stations, and more.

Tickets: Dh100 for one hour.

Gallery Mall Al Wasl

23. Hello Kitty Spa Dubai

A Hello Kitty themed spa which gives young girls an opportunity to relax and glam up.

Price depends on the services you select.

24. Adventure Zone

From mountain climbing to jumping on trampolines or skating in the dedicated skate park, Adventure Zone offers visitors a range of activities

Tickets: Dh99 for a one-hour session.

Times Square Centre

25. Chill out Ice Lounge Dubai

The Middle East’s first sub-zero lounge.

Ticket: An Adult Pass starts from Dh60.

26. Picasso Artists

Picasso Artists allows you to create your unique abstract, personalised art without having to go through a class.

Ticket: Price starts from Dh169 for adults and depends on the art project you select.

27. Studiyolab

The first Design Technology Centre for children in the Dubai, it offers activities like woodwork and metal casting and acrylic molding for children above the age of five.

Ticket: Starting from Dh105 for one hour, price depends on the project.

28. Adventure Zone AE

From mountain climbing to jumping on trampolines or skating in the dedicated skate park, Adventure Zone offers visitors a range of activities

Tickets: Dh99 for a one-hour session.

Dubai Hills Mall

29. The Storm Coaster

The Storm Coaster is the world’s fastest indoor roller coaster.

Tickets: Starting from Dh65

30. Adventure Park Dubai

Get your child a pass to experience activities and games designed for young ones.

Ticket: Starting from Dh89

Nakheel Mall

31. Trampo UAE

Trampo extreme is a family entertainment park, with an indoor trampoline park, interactive walls, challenging battle beams, playful dodgeball zone, the largest soft play area and more.

Tickets: Starting from Dh85 for the trampoline park

32. Vox Cinemas

Enjoy a relaxing movie time at the cinema.

Tickets: Tickets start from Dh36.75 for a standard seat.

33. Fabyland

A family entertainment centre that offers entertainment primarily for kids from toddlers to teenagers including variety of arcade games, thrilling rides and attractions along with a soft play area and a trampoline.

34. BRICOBILANDIA

BRICOBILANDIA is a playroom for children; a toy world with houses, restaurants and cafes, police and fire stations, and more.

Tickets: Dh100 for one hour.

Mirdif 35

35. Craft & Play

An interactive play area with daily painting and crafts workshops, complete with a fully equipped art room.

36. Cat Café Vibrissae

A memorable experience for cat lovers, as the café promises visitors the chance to enjoy cats, cuddles and coffee.

Tickets: Starting from Dh49 for a standard pass

Wafi Mall

37. Magic Planet

Magic Planet is a family entertainment centre offering activities like bumper car rides, bowling, and indoor adventure activities.

Tickets: You can buy a card to access rides starting from Dh60, and pay per activity or ride.

38. Vox Cinemas

Enjoy a relaxing movie time from a regular cinema experience to IMAX.

Tickets: Tickets start from Dh36.75 for a standard seat.

39. Treehouse Kids Amusement Centre

A small den built specially for children aged four months to eight years to play. You can drop off your kids to play while you work, shop or dine.

Tickets: Dh70 for one hour

Al Khawaneej Walk

40. Hub Zero Dubai

A gaming inspired entertainment park offering a chance to play the most sought-after video games in pop gaming culture.

41. Kidoos_UAE

An indoor play area with a toddler zone, snow park, rope course adventures, interactive games, arts and crafts.

Ticket: Starting from Dh55 for one hour.

42. The Roxy Cinemas

Enjoy catching up on the latest movie releases.

Tickets starting from Dh36.75

43. Battlepark.uae

This is a recreational shooting and combat sports park.

Ticket prices depend on the experience you select from target shooting to paintball.

The Springs Souk

44. Dig It

Dig It is a play space for children aged 3-10, based on a real-life construction. You can drive a remote-controlled truck, pilot a mechanical arm, and even try out a full-size digger.

Ticket: Starting from Dh80

45. Reel Cinemas

Reel Cinemas at the Springs Souk is a six-screen cineplex, which has a dedicated screen for children as well.

Tickets: Starting from Dh36.75 for ‘Reel standard’.

46. Playville Dubai

A supervised play area and arcade for children.

Ticket: Dh84 for one hour

TOWN CENTRE

47. Orange wheels UAE

An indoor edutainment space where the whole family can have fun and relax.

Ticket: Starting from Dh80 for 90 minutes

48. Cafe Ceramique

A café that allows you to also indulge in some ceramic painting.

IBN BATTUTA MALL

49. Stay and play

Stay and Play is a multi-play area for children aged two to eight years old.

Tickets: Starting from Dh60

50. Switch Bowling

A 12-lane bowling alley/entertainment center featuring billiard tables, karaoke rooms, and a dine-in menu.

Tickets: Starting for Dh35 per game or Dh160 for an hour

51. Sky Zone UAE

Expect intense adventure experiences like a freestyle trampoline jump or playing basketball or dodgeball on a trampoline or scaling a ‘sky ladder’.

Tickets: Starting from Dh79 for an hour for standard access

The Beach – JBR

52. 3D blacklight Minigolf

A unique blacklight minigolf setting, with the floor, walls and ceilings lit up with images handpainted by the world’s best 3D artists.

Tickets: Starting from Dh110 for individuals aged 13 years and above

53. The Roxy Cinemas

Enjoy catching up on the latest movie releases.

Tickets: Starting from Dh36.75

54. Masha and the bear

If your child loves the popular Russian cartoon, give them a memorable experience at this family restaurant.

55. Cheeky monkeys UAE

A soft play area and birthday party venue for chidlren aged 10 months to eight years.

Ticket: Dh60 for one hour

City Walk

56. The Roxy Cinemas

Enjoy catching up on the latest movie releases.

Tickets: Starting from Dh36.75

57. The Green Planet

A tropical rainforest within a bio-dome sheltering over 3,000 plants and animals.

Ticket: Starting from Dh110 for online booking

Uptown Mirdif

58. Lalaland kids centre

A children’s play zone area, suitable for children between the age of 18 months to 12 years.

59. Jumpboxx uae

An indoor trampoline park with more than 120 interconnected trampolines for flipping, flying and jumping to keep fit.

Ticket: Starting from Dh79 for individuals aged five and above

60. Melodica

Melodica offers music lessons and dance classes for children and adults. Cost depends on the classes that you choose.

61. MEDAF Studio

A creative arts studio for children and adults. Cost depends on the workshops and experience that you choose.

La Mer

62. Kidoos UAE

An indoor play area with a toddler zone, snow park, rope course adventures, interactive games, arts and crafts.

Ticket: Starting from Dh55 for one hour.

63. The Roxy Cinemas

Enjoy catching up on the latest movie releases.

Tickets starting from Dh36.75

Alferdous

64. Fiafia kids play

This indoor kids play area offers daily activities and games as well as structured courses to children.

Ticket: Dh55 for one hour.

65. Shams gymnastics

This is a gymnastics academy for all ages and skill levels. Classes start from Dh73 for one hour.

66. Adventure Parx

An urban play area and cafe with adventurous play for all ages, fresh food and specialty coffee.

Box Park

67. Escape the room DXB

Each Escape Room is a real life adventure game designed for small groups. You have sixty minutes to solve ciphers and crack codes as a team to escape the room.

Ticket: Prices starting from Dh150

68. Sketch Art Cafè

Enjoy painting on cups while you sit back and relax at this café.

BURJUMAN

69. The Edge Adventures

An indoor play area that offers adventurous experiences like the 20-metre high zipline.

70. Vox Cinemas

Enjoy a relaxing movie time from a regular cinema experience to IMAX.

Tickets: Tickets start from Dh36.75 for a standard seat.

CITY CENTRE DEIRA

71. Magic Planet

Magic Planet is a family entertainment centre offering activities like bumper car rides, bowling, and indoor adventure activities.

Tickets: You can buy a card to access rides starting from Dh60, and pay per activity or ride.

72. Vox Cinemas

Enjoy a relaxing movie time from a regular cinema experience to IMAX. VOX Cinemas, City Centre Deira is one of the largest cinemas in the country and home to one of the largest screens in the region,

Tickets: Tickets start from Dh36.75 for a standard seat.

J3 Mall

73. Xtreme laser

Have fun playing laser tag at the largest laser tag arena in Dubai.

74. Cheekymonkeys

A soft play area and birthday party venue for chidlren aged 10 months to eight years.

Ticket: Dh60 for one hour

The Pointe

75. Pinpoint fitness

A children’s fitness centre with classes composed of obstacle courses and parkour movements.

76. Cheekymonkeys

A soft play area and birthday party venue for chidlren aged 10 months to eight years.

Ticket: Dh60 for one hour

Golden Mile Galleria

77. Café Céramique

A café that allows you to also indulge in some ceramic painting.

78. Little champions Club

A children’s fitness centre offering activities like kickboxing, kung fu, gymnastics and aqua aerobics. You will have to enroll your child at the club and the cost depends on the type of classes you enroll for, as well as whether you enroll for a group class or individual training.

Mercato Mall

79. Fun City Come Play

An indoor children entertainment centre with many fun-filled rides, games and educational activities.

80. Vox cinemas

Enjoy a relaxing movie time at the cinema.

Tickets: Tickets start from Dh36.75 for a standard seat.

Bluewaters

81. Madame Tussauds Dubai

The world-famous wax museum Madame Tussauds is now open in Dubai at Bluewaters Island.

Ticket: Starting from Dh135

82. Tr88 house

Enjoy laser tag in a bioluminescent jungle and a soft-play area with treehouses all around.

Arabian Centre

83. Fun Block

A massive play structure for active play to enhance your child’s motor skills.

84. Fun city come play

An indoor children entertainment centre with many fun-filled rides, games and educational activities.

Recreation activities

85. IMG Worlds

IMG Worlds of Adventure is the world's largest indoor theme and amusement park in Dubai, with five zones including zones on Marvel Comics and Cartoon Network. The theme park is located in the City of Arabia, along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

Ticket: General Admission starting from Dh335

86. Dubai parks and resorts

The largest theme park destination in the Middle East, Dubai Park and Resorts consists of three theme parks and one waterpark. Visitors can discover rides and attractions from Motiongate Dubai, Bollywood Parks Dubai, Legoland Dubai and Legoland Water Park.

Ticket: Starting from Dh395

87. Dubai Bowling centre

Enjoy bowling with your friends at the centre, with two branches located in Al Quoz and Al Mamzar.

88. Dubai KartDrome

Enjoy Go Cart racing at Dubai KartDrome’s indoor and outdoor tracks.

Ticket: Starting from Dh140 for online booking.

89. Hungarian Games

Get ready with your mystery solving skills at Hungarian Games, which offers mental games and escape rooms. Each escape room has an different scenario and theme and can also be played as two teams competing against each other.

90. Phobia Dubai

Enjoy themed escape rooms, from playing a wizard to escaping a zombie apocalypse.

Ticket: Starting from Dh115 per person

91. xstrikeUAE

This is a live combat simulation experience that uses non-projectile advanced laser targeting technology for team games like paintball, IBattle, and target shooting. The games are played in a high-tech simulated indoor war zone with laser-operated replica weaponry.

Tickets: Starting at Dh89 for an hour.

92. Dubai Butterfly Garden

Home to over 15,000 species of butterflies, this enchanting garden located in Al Barsha.

Tickets:Dh53

93. Dubai Dolphinarium

Located in the creek-side park at Bur Dubai near the Children's City, Dubai Dolphinarium is an indoor dolphinarium providing habitat to dolphins and seals, allowing the public to watch and interact with them through live shows and photo sessions.

Ticket: Starting from Dh70 for adults

94. Museum of illusions

A small, family-friendly museum with various optical illusions, brain teasers and hands-on puzzles, the Museum of illusions is located in the Heritage Area in Al Seef.

Ticket prices for adults start at Dh80, there are discounts for children, seniors and students.

95. Oli Oli UAE

Oli Oli, UAE is an award-winning experiential children's play museum. The children's learning center houses interactive exhibits, climbing nets, water cannons, and a cafe.

Ticket prices for children (two and above) start at Dh126 for a standard visit.

96. Airmania X

Airmania X is an Indoor trampoline and inflatable park. The recreation hub with slides, a huge trampoline zone, and a café is decorated with street art and has sporting and recreational activities for both children and adults.

Tickets: Starting from Dh85 for general access.

97. Ready Set Go Dubai

Located in the Al Ghurair Warehouse in Al Quoz 3, Ready Set Go is an indoor soft play area with a soft play jungle, a trampoline park, a European Role Play Town, a toddlers jungle, party rooms, a café, an art gallery and a first aid centre.

Tickets: Starting from Dh45 for one hour on weekdays and Dh50 on weekends and public holidays.

98. Rolipoli Dubai

A softplay area that offers fun, learning and exploration for children from 4 to 12 years. From imaginative arts and crafts to interactive storytelling sessions, this kids club in Dubai presents children with an endless variety of childrens’ activities.

Tickets: Starting from Dh70 for one hour.

99. Funky Monkeys UAE

An edutainment playland where children are able to play, learn, exercise and host birthday parties. Funky Monkey offers multiple programs, courses and care services for babies, toddlers and children up to 12 years of age.

Tickets: Starting from Dh42 for an hour of softplay.

100. Extremefun Dubai

Extremefun Dubai is a soft play area and party centre located in Motor City and it also organises indoor and outdoor birthday parties.

Tickets: Starting from Dh50 for one hour

101. KIDS HQ UAE

An indoor play area for children located in Al Barsha 2 that includes a playing area with slides, a ball pit and trampolines. You can also hold indoor and outdoor birthday parties.

102. WOOHOOUAE

An indoor play area that also has interactive exhibits, that incorporate science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM).

Tickets: General admission for one child costs Dh110 and for toddlers (12 to 24 months) it costs Dh60.

103. PlayTorium UAE

PlayTorium UAE in the Meadows Community provides outdoor events, activities and educational workshops for children.

Tickets: Prices start from Dh70.

104. Mountain Extreme DXB

Experience climbing at the largest climbing wall in Dubai. Located in Al Quoz.