Dubai: With international travel picking up pace, if you are heading to the airport, you can expect long queues at security clearance. To ensure you have a smooth and hassle-free journey, it is important to follow the airport safety guidelines, when it comes to what you can or cannot take in your luggage and hand carry on board.

Dubai Airport took to its social media channels to educate travellers on the items they can add to their hand luggage, and what they should avoid. Here are the details:

Liquids, aerosols and gels (LAGs)

If you are carrying any item which is a liquid, an aerosol or a gel, you need to ensure that the item/items are kept in a transparent, re-sealable bag, no larger than 20x20 cm.

Also, there is a limit to how much LAG you can carry. According to Dubai Airport, individual containers should not exceed 100ml and the total volume of LAG should not exceed one litre. Exceptions to this rule are medication and baby milk or food.

Medicine

If you are carrying medication, ensure that it is carried with the original containers and is kept with the prescriptions within reach.

In the video, Dubai Airport also advised passengers to take electronic items and liquids out of the bag and place them onto the tray at security clearance and make sure they have collected all their items from the tray.

What should I not carry in my bag?

Here are the prohibited items stated by Dubai Airport in the video:

• Sharp items

• Weapons

• Scissors

• Knives

• Flammable items

• Ammunition

• Firearms

• Lighter

• Nails, drills, hammers and clippers

• Batteries

Tips for hand baggage for easy security clearance

Dubai Airport’s official website - www.dubaiairports.ae provided more general tips for packing items for hand baggage:

• Pack personal belongings in your hand luggage.

• Keep a laptop where it can be easily reached: you will need to place it in a separate security tray at the security scan.

• Always remove old baggage tags. They may cause the baggage system to reject the bag they are attached to.

Dubai Airport’s updated baggage rules

According to the Dubai Airport website, baggage with round and irregular shapes is not accepted and bags must have at least one flat surface.

Steer clear of prohibited goods