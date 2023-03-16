Dubai: With Ramadan just a week away, Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) organised a press conference to share the schedule of activities planned during the month.

The activities were announced as part of the ‘Ramadan Dubai’ initiative, with activities planned to encourage the spirit of peaceful co-existence and get communities involved.

Here are some of the activities that will be held as part of the initiative:

Hala Ramadan

Location: Barsha Heights - Tecom area.

Date: March 24 to March 26



This three-day event will be open to members of the community, where each day will have a group iftar open to 2,000 people, both Muslims and non-Muslims. According to IACAD, an area will be allocated for children and families, and educational religious lectures will also be given in different languages.

Dubai Pulse

This initiative is specifically for women and will be held at the community Majlis initiative, which is a women’s initiative that aims to communicate between generations for the purpose of sustaining Emirati values, and brings together three successive generations, or what is known as the extended family, which is the transfer of culture from grandmother to granddaughter in a family atmosphere full of memories and stories of Ramadan from the previous era. It will be held twice in the neighborhood councils, with the participation of some other communities.

The Spartan Challenge – Kids Night Race

Location: Expo City Dubai

Date: April 15, 8pm



IACAD will also organise a Spartan Night Kids Race at Expo City in Dubai, on April 15, starting at 8pm.



Children can climb, jump, crawl, and run through a course that will physically and mentally challenge them. There will be experienced coaches and volunteers present to guide the children through the course.



However, you would need to purchase tickets for this event, priced at Dh124 per person. According to IACAD, the proceeds from the event will go to children in need.

Dubai Quran reciters event

According to Jassim Muhammad Al-Khazraji, Acting Executive Director of the Islamic Affairs Sector and Head of the Dubai Reciters Team, as part of the Dubai Quran reciters event, 84 renowned reciters of the Quran, from the UAE as well as from outside the UAE, will also take part in the event.

This year, it will be held in 8 mosques, with the participation of 84 reciters from outside and inside the country, in the following mosques:

1. Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Mosque in Zabeel 1

2. Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum Mosque in Zabeel

3. Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mosque (Business Bay)

4. Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mosque (Al Hudaiba area)

5. Al-Qasr Mosque (Hatta area)

6. Mohamed Khamis Saeed Albadi Mosque, Mirdif

7. Al Waladein Masjid, Al Mamzar

8. Hussain Ali Yateem Mosque, Al Barsha

9. Dubai Expo Mosque

Al Khazraji said Ramadan will also witness the ‘Elite of Reciters’ programme, where 50 Imams will lead worshippers in performing the Taraweeh prayers in 20 mosques across the emirate.

There will also be other events organised by IACAD, including religious lectures and lessons in all mosques in Dubai, women’s lectures in various mosques in the emirate and Expo lectures in coordination with Expo City within the Ramadan Neighbourhood initiative.

Dubai Iftar initiative

This event aims to gather all the representatives and leaders of religions and sects residing in Dubai at one table for Iftar.



The event will be held at Al Wasl Square in Dubai Expo City on April 2.

The Iftar together initiative

On April 9, IACAD will also organise the ‘Iftar Together Initiative’, where 200 leaders in the field of education, like principals of public and private schools and universities, will gather for Iftar at Dubai Expo City.

Children’s book – ‘Diary of Hedaya and Falah in Ramadan’

The illustrated book, which will be published in English, shows the life of the characters Hedaya and Falah, day by day in Ramadan, and covers the various jurisprudential rulings on fasting, prophetic supplications, and morals related to the month of Ramadan.

Art on donation boxes

Clothes donation boxes will also see a revamp, with IACAD inviting some international painters to draw on these boxes with the participation of school students. The boxes will be on display at Expo City Dubai.

With inputs from Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor