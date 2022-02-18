Dubai: UAE Public Prosecution took to its official social media channels to explain the penalty for transferring funds to commit any offences related to abuse or for the personal use of any narcotics or psychotropic substances. Those who are found guilty, will face a jail sentence and a Dh50,000 fine.
An informational video posted online on February 17, by UAE Public Prosecution highlighted the punishment for the crime under the new law - Article 64 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 on Combatting Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances.