Picture used for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: UAE Public Prosecution took to its official social media channels to explain the penalty for transferring funds to commit any offences related to abuse or for the personal use of any narcotics or psychotropic substances. Those who are found guilty, will face a jail sentence and a Dh50,000 fine.

An informational video posted online on February 17, by UAE Public Prosecution highlighted the punishment for the crime under the new law - Article 64 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 on Combatting Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances.

Article 64 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 on Combatting Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances
“Whoever deposits or transfers, whether by himself or through others, or accepts the transfer to him of funds with a view to committing any offences of abuse or personal use of any narcotics or psychotropic substances shall be sentenced to detention or fine of not less than Dh50,000.”