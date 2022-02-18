Article 64 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 on Combatting Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances

“Whoever deposits or transfers, whether by himself or through others, or accepts the transfer to him of funds with a view to committing any offences of abuse or personal use of any narcotics or psychotropic substances shall be sentenced to detention or fine of not less than Dh50,000.”