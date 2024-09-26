Here are all the details.

What is Qasr Al Watan?

Literally translated to 'Palace of the Nation', Qasr Al Watan is the UAE's presidential palace compound in Ras Al Akhdar, situated along Mina Corniche near Emirates Palace. The Palace is constructed from white granite and limestone built to last centuries and to reflect heat.

Where is the Qasr Al Watan library?

Image Credit: Supplied

The library is located within the presidential palace and has a large collection of knowledge resources in the fields of science and the arts within the UAE. Collected over 35 years, these publications cover subjects including history, geography and the social, economic and political development of the UAE. Official and historical documents from local and international sources are accessible alongside the Constitution and laws of the UAE. The library also houses publications from cultural institutions, research centres, official authorities and publishing houses from across the UAE. There are books on archaeology, history, heritage, memoirs, and more, and all the resources are available in Arabic, English and many other languages.

How can I get the free membership?

Visit the official website of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre here: https://library.alc.ae/en

Click on the ‘login’ button located at the top right of the page.

If you already have an account on the website, use the details to log in. Otherwise, click on ‘register now’ and fill out the registration form. You’ll need to first verify your email address by sending a verification code to it, and then fill out the details like your full name, date of birth and Emirates ID number.

Once the registration is completed, you will automatically be redirected to the ALC library website, and to your personal dashboard.

You can now start borrowing books that are digitally available on the website. For the printed books at the library in Qasr Al Watan, you would need to contact the ALC team on 02 6576296 to get a membership number.

Other things to do at Qasr Al Watan

When you visit the palace, you can also purchase a ticket to take a tour of the palace, where visitors get to visit various zones that have been opened to the public. The visit allows people to learn about the formation of the UAE, its system of governance and diplomacy as well as having access to halls typically reserved for official summits.

Different zones

Stock-Qasr-Al-Watan-Presidential-Gifts-7 Image Credit: Supplied

The different zones showcase Arabian artistry, craftsmanship and architecture. The palace also offers a glimpse of areas where important political events take place. For example, the presidential banquet is where the UAE hosts guests on state visits or an area called 'Spirit of Collaboration', where entities such as the Federal Supreme Council, the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council come together to set agendas.

Ticket price: Dh65 for adults, Dh30 for children aged four to 17.

If you want to book a guided tour, you would need to pay for it separately (Dh20).

The sound and light show – ‘Palace in motion’

Image Credit: WATAN

The ‘Palace in motion’ show happens every evening, with a three-act show reflecting on the UAE’s journey of the past, present and future.

The show starts at 7.30pm, with last entry at 7pm.

Ticket prices: Dh25 for adults, Dh12 for children aged four to 17.

How you can visit

The library is located in the presidential palace, and you can get there by taking the Corniche Street and following directions for Qasr Al Watan.

Library hours are from 11am to 4.30pm, Sunday to Thursday.