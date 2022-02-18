DUBAI CAN
Dubai: If you want to adopt a more sustainable way of life, you can start by making small but impactful changes such as switching single-use plastic bottles to refillable water bottles and using reusable shopping bags. Making that first step has never been easier for Dubai residents, because of the 'Dubai Can' initiative. The new sustainable initiative aims to inspire and motivate UAE residents to cut down their single-use plastic consumption

So, if you are ready to cut down single use plastic from your life, here is all you need to know about the new project.

What is the ‘Dubai Can’ Initiative?

The driving force behind this new project is Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, who launched ‘Dubai Can’ on February 15.

It is a citywide sustainability initiative to encourage UAE residents to turn the tide on plastic consumption and make more ‘eco-conscious’ decisions in their daily life.

To motivate Dubai residents to take action, the ‘Dubai Can’ project, introduced more than 30 water stations across the city as part of this initiative. The free refill stations can be found in beaches, parks, malls and major attractions.

Where can I find the water stations?

If you’re looking to quench your thirst, but are trying to avoid single use plastic, here are over 30 locations across Dubai with refillable water stations.

  1. Expo 2020
  2. Bluewater Island
  3. Dubai Marina
  4. Al Gharbi Street
  5. The Beach
  6. Sky Dive Dubai
  7. Dubai Marina Promenade
  8. Dubai Marina Walk
  9. Dubai Harbour
  10. Palm West Beach
  11. Al Ittihad Park
  12. Dubai Marina Mall
  13. Palm West Beach
  14. JLT
  15. JLT Park
  16. The Greens and Views
  17. Al Barsha Pond Park
  18. Souq Madinat Jumeirah
  19. Mall Of the Emirates metro station
  20. A4 Space
  21. Executive Towers
  22. City Walk
  23. La Mer
  24. Burj Park
  25. Dubai World Trade Centre
  26. Zabeel Park
  27. Dragon Mart
  28. Al Ghubaiba Metro Station
  29. Al Shindiga Historical District
  30. Gold Souk
  31. Al Seef
  32. City Centre Deira Metro Station
  33. Dubai Festival City
  34. Quranic Park

Tariff on plastic bags

Before the launch of Dubai Can, the Executive Council of Dubai announced that from July 1, 2022, single use plastic bags will now be charged 25 fils at checkout counters in all Dubai stores.