Dubai: If you want to adopt a more sustainable way of life, you can start by making small but impactful changes such as switching single-use plastic bottles to refillable water bottles and using reusable shopping bags. Making that first step has never been easier for Dubai residents, because of the 'Dubai Can' initiative. The new sustainable initiative aims to inspire and motivate UAE residents to cut down their single-use plastic consumption
So, if you are ready to cut down single use plastic from your life, here is all you need to know about the new project.
What is the ‘Dubai Can’ Initiative?
The driving force behind this new project is Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, who launched ‘Dubai Can’ on February 15.
It is a citywide sustainability initiative to encourage UAE residents to turn the tide on plastic consumption and make more ‘eco-conscious’ decisions in their daily life.
To motivate Dubai residents to take action, the ‘Dubai Can’ project, introduced more than 30 water stations across the city as part of this initiative. The free refill stations can be found in beaches, parks, malls and major attractions.
Where can I find the water stations?
If you’re looking to quench your thirst, but are trying to avoid single use plastic, here are over 30 locations across Dubai with refillable water stations.
- Expo 2020
- Bluewater Island
- Dubai Marina
- Al Gharbi Street
- The Beach
- Sky Dive Dubai
- Dubai Marina Promenade
- Dubai Marina Walk
- Dubai Harbour
- Palm West Beach
- Al Ittihad Park
- Dubai Marina Mall
- JLT
- JLT Park
- The Greens and Views
- Al Barsha Pond Park
- Souq Madinat Jumeirah
- Mall Of the Emirates metro station
- A4 Space
- Executive Towers
- City Walk
- La Mer
- Burj Park
- Dubai World Trade Centre
- Zabeel Park
- Dragon Mart
- Al Ghubaiba Metro Station
- Al Shindiga Historical District
- Gold Souk
- Al Seef
- City Centre Deira Metro Station
- Dubai Festival City
- Quranic Park
Tariff on plastic bags
Before the launch of Dubai Can, the Executive Council of Dubai announced that from July 1, 2022, single use plastic bags will now be charged 25 fils at checkout counters in all Dubai stores.