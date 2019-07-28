Image Credit:

JULY 29, MONDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

While it’s true, your ruler Mars moved to accent love and life’s joys on 1 July, golden opportunities have been mixed with obstacles. Annoying as this has been, events between now and mid-August, won’t just make up for lost time, you’ll be relieved things didn’t go any more swiftly than they did.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

For ages you’ve known you’d have to make tough decisions about the structure of your life. But things were so confused, you couldn’t even begin considering your options. Now that your ruler Venus has joined the Sun in accenting these matters, what you learn or, perhaps, events themselves will make it clear what’s next.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Promising as recent discussions were, the mood has shifted and so have the actual circumstances you’re dealing with. Consequently, while you’re hoping what was agreed to or discussed will work out as hoped, the odds are good you’ll have to be prepared to rethink plans if not make serious changes.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

The unpredictable situations you, and others, are facing don’t have a quick fix. As a result, everybody is on edge. Tempting as it is to try to find a remedy soon, that would only complicate matters. Challenging as living with this disarray is, what you learn from it will more than justify the patience required.

Leo July 23 – August 22

The past few weeks have been demanding yet each day offered something new and worthwhile. Now that Venus, which accents who and what you love, and is of benefit to you, the odds are good certain persistent challenges will end, if not be resolved. This, alone, will be a huge relief.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Taking up somebody else’s battle is always risky. Yet, if you did nothing, you’d feel that you’ were contradicting your own sense of fair play. The trick is to support the individual in question, but also, to focus on gathering facts. The more you learn, the more you’ll realise there’s lots stil left to learn.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Since early July, you’ve faced and dealt with both complex matters and tricky individuals. While you’ve accomplished a huge amount, you’re ready for a break. You’re about to get it, in the form of offers that aren’t just unexpected, but would take you into unfamiliar territory. Say yes. You’ll be glad you did.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

When you first decided to keep certain facts to yourself, they didn’t really involve others and, even more, you needed time for reflection. While, ordinarily, you’d have reached a conclusion, with the actual circumstances in question changing, you’re no closer to a decision than before. Tell others exactly that. They’ll understand.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Appealing and, indeed, promising as recent ideas or offers may have been, they arose during a period of dynamic yet unsettling change. That being the case, the trick is to discuss plans but, as much, to focus on events as they unfold. While they’ll come good, it will be after several trial runs.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Although the Capricorn eclipsed Full Moon took place on the 16th, you’ll still be reflecting on the insights it triggered and, equally, are considering various changes as well. While some are falling into place, others are more complex and a few are worrying. Urgent as decisions seem, take it slowly. It’s the best approach.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Between now and mid-August, you’ll be wrestling with a range of tricky situations, each of which is about dealing with new and unfamiliar issues. Once you understand that, instead of wondering what went wrong, you’ll tackle these with your typical Aquarian enthusiasm and, better yet, learn lots from each and every one.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Life would be a lot easier if you could organise your own plans and, equally, get others to commit. But not only is there a collective reluctance to make any such commitments, in a number of areas of your life, you’re unsure what and, perhaps, who comes first. For now, leave it that way.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

When you look back on this period, you’ll realise how much you learnt, about both yourself and others. But as you’re dealing with events now, it will seem those around you are being both unpredictable and irresponsible, yet insist on blaming you for their behaviour. These odd circumstances are triggered by the clash between your ruler the Sun and Uranus, which is about breakthroughs, on your birthday. While these situations won’t be easy to deal with, what you learn from each will be of benefit now and in the years to come

JULY 30, TUESDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

Usually, you don’t mind sudden changes in plans but, rather, you regard them as a bit of an adventure. It’s just you’ve been really looking forward to certain events. While these won’t go as they were organised, what’s next will be more exciting. So much so, you’ll soon be delighted about those changes.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Few things are more annoying than those who make, and then unmake, decisions as if those changes wouldn’t be a nuisance to others. While it may appear they’ve being thoughtless, the fact is, they’re wrestling with matters that you and, in fact, everybody else are unaware of. Be patient. It will all come out.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Long ago you realised that as amusing as a lively battle over differing views can be, when the issue is important or influences others, you’re better off thinking before you speak. And if you’ve already said something provocative that you regret, raise it with the individual in question. You’ll be glad you did.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Although the potentially life-changing Cancer eclipsed New Moon took place a month ago, you’re still wrestling with several of the ideas or offers it triggered. Tempting as it is do nothing until things are more settled, you’ll have to wait a long time. Instead, act now but make it clear plans are tentative.

Leo July 23 – August 22

It may be that you’re only just now realising that certain arrangements you’ve battled are finally changing or, alternatively, sudden events are forcing a serious rethink. Or both. In every case, forget about debate. Move swiftly. While decisions are in your hands, your options will change if not vanish, and within days.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

True, your ruler Mercury’s retrograde cycle ends on 1 August. But the range of twists and turns you’re facing won’t vanish right away. Between July’s two eclipses and the retrograde Mercury, there’ll have been all sorts of unexpected events. That being the case, the more flexible your future plans are, the better.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Annoying if not unsettling as having to rethink plans may be, there’s no question certain arrangements need to change. Tempting as it is to go into each in detail, it’s a waste of your time. For now, focus on the big picture. Urgent as everything else seems, it can all come later.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Nothing annoys you more than those who assume you’re happy to leave decisions to them, then say no more. While, obviously, you’re annoyed, and could fume in silence, instead ask the individuals in question what they have in mind. Not only will you be impressed, you’ll be relieved they’re dealing with it all.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Being a fire sign, you take the unexpected in your stride. In fact, you tend to view any such changes as an opportunity to rethink, if not improve on, arrangements or future plans. However not everybody is as upbeat and, in fact, many will want to agonise over problems. Diplomatically, but firmly, ignore them.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

It’s not that you intended to hide anything as much as you’ve been short of facts, so avoided discussing existing plans and ideas regarding the future. However, others are anxious. Explain the situation, frankly, detailing your thinking and potential plans. Then update those who’re concerned regularly. That should do the trick.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Long ago you learnt that even seriously unfair issues are best tackled soon after they arise and, ideally, head on. But, as you’ll soon become aware, not everybody feels that way and, in fact, certain individuals insist everything is fine. Diplomatically ignore them, and begin discussing these issues frankly, and soon.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

While most who’re into astrology are familiar with the influence of Mercury’s retrograde cycle, and especially happy when it ends and, equally, many are aware of the power of the New Moon, having both occur on the same day is rare. But that’s exactly what’s happening on 1 August. Expect breakthroughs, and in lots of ways.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Your idea of fun isn’t being forced to do things that weren’t your choice or decision or which, perhaps, you’re actively avoiding. Yet the clash between your ruler the Sun and Uranus, the planet that accents exactly such breakthroughs is about that, and in a range of areas of your life, habits and even future plans. While, initially, you’ll battle these, it will soon become clear how much you’re learning and, even more, the unexpected excitement these bring. The more swiftly you learn to spot these life-changing events, the better.

JULY 31, WEDNESDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

While everybody will be relieved that Mercury’s retrograde cycle is coming to an end, often the days during which it changes direction can be the most unsettled. This may be annoying at the time, but what you learn, deal with or even undo will more than justify any temporary upset, confusion or disarray.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Most of those born under the sign of Taurus are cautious with their own money. However, you’re also aware that while many others are equally thoughtful, just as many aren’t. The trick is to discuss arrangements frankly from the outset. True, in some cases it won’t matter, in others it will be crucial.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

No matter how experienced you are about certain matters or how sure you are of your facts, double check your information before you confront anybody. This is a tricky week in an unsettled period, which in turn means minor errors could turn into major misunderstandings. The clearer your views and plans are, the better.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Many who are into astrology track Mercury’s retrograde cycle, and plan for all sorts of problems, then celebrate when it resumes forward motion, as is now. However, with so much in transition, you’ll still be facing a range of unsettling if not disruptive events. The irony is, some could turn out to be hugely favourable.

Leo July 23 – August 22

If you’re under pressure to make decisions but undecided, that’s as it should be. One of the year’s major turning points is the Leo New Moon, on 1 August. The resulting insights will clarity both what’s coming to an end, and even more what and who will take centre stage in your life.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Sooner or later, you’ll have to make certain increasingly pressing decisions regarding elements of your work or lifestyle. Urgent as these seem, you’re better off waiting until 18 August. On that day forthright Mars moves into Virgo, which both clears your mind and focuses your energy on getting things done.

Libra September 23 – October 22

You’ve dealt with an impressive range of challenges. But now, between the move by your ruler Venus into the passionate Leo, a few days ago, and the current New Moon there, the focus has shifted to life’s joys. While, obviously, this is welcome, the real challenge is to relax and enjoy it all.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

It’s easy to assume that because Mercury’s retrograde cycle comes to an end on 1 August, the accompanying confusion will vanish overnight as well. On the contrary, there are numerous undetected errors, and some could take days if not weeks to surface. While, obviously, this is annoying, the process will be amazingly informative.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Rethinking plans can be irritating. Yet, as you’ll be discovering over the next few days, what comes to light in the process more than justifies the need to be patient. In the meanwhile, invest time in reviewing certain increasingly burdensome arrangements. It might be time for them to become history.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

The last thing you’re interested in discussing are changes in existing plans or new ideas. Between the New Moon and Mercury’s retrograde cycle ending on the same day, on 1 August, all sorts of things are bound to surface, often suddenly. Explore absolutely everything but, for now, avoid making lasting plans.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Just when you thought the arrangements you’ve struggled to organise were finally settled, sudden changes have thrown it all into disarray. While, ordinarily, you’d try to restore existing plans, you’re far better off exploring your options and, if necessary, beginning again. This seems more time-consuming but, ultimately, will be much easier.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

In the past, you’ve allowed those who complain to either undermine your pleasure in otherwise rewarding arrangements or, equally, you’ve made the mistake of trying to improve on their situation. Now, however, you’re urged to be uncharacteristically tough. Their problems are theirs to face and deal with, not yours to resolve.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Every once in a while, somebody suggests you venture out into new territory, in terms of places to go, things to do or even people you’d spend time with. While you’re intrigued, you’ve also got a strong tendency to stick with what you know. The trouble is, this leads to an overly predictable life, one without the adventure you thrive on. The solution? Say ‘yes’, and in all sorts of situations and settings. The more swiftly you do it, the more fun you’ll have.

AUGUST 1, THURSDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

Every sign benefits from the New Moon and the fresh start it triggers. Often what arises is about new developments. However, because the current one accents both existing issues, and the need to rethink things, as well as future plans, the facts that surface could be as exciting as they are unanticipated.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Being ruled by the gracious Venus, you’ve a talent for turning issues others struggle with into a worthwhile if not profitable exchange of ideas. But even you could be overwhelmed by the unexpected insights triggered by the current New Moon. For now, reflect on your own. Discussions should wait until the mood’s calmer.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Tempting as it is to make a plan based solely on what you hope you can do, contribute or accomplish, for now, wait and watch. Things are changing, not merely rapidly but sometimes more than once in a day. Knowing that, focus on discussing your options but, for the moment, avoid commitments.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

You’ve been sidestepping certain tricky matters, partly because you’ve been short of facts but, also, you’ve noticed others are equally unclear in their thinking. While, ordinarily, you’d want to get things settled swiftly, at the moment you’re better off adopting a slow pace, and making plans once, but wisely.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Every sign will be relieved that Mercury’s period of reverse, or retrograde, movement is coming to an end. But you’ll be doubly relieved because it’s been in the most sensitive angle of your chart, triggering personal doubts and misunderstanding with others. Now, finally, you’ll be able to clear these up.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

While there’s no escaping a clash with one especially difficult individual, you’ve little control over the timing and, in fact, you can’t anticipate what they’ll say. Still, you can prepare. The trick is to ensure you’re clear about your plans and, even more, who and what takes priority, and the reason why.

Libra September 23 – October 22

The last thing you want is to upset anybody. However, if you don’t stand your ground over certain seemingly minor issues now, others will assume that you’re happy with things as they are, which is most definatly not the case. Raise these now, and be frank. You’ll be amazed how many agree with you.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Because the New Moon itself is invisible, and we know it’s happened only when its delicate crescent appears, just after sunset, a day or two later, we often ignore its power and accompanying insights. So, experiment. Sit quietly, reflecting on what must go and, equally, insights you’re seeking. Then see what happens.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

True, the period when Mercury is retrograde has a well earnt reputation for triggering confusion. Yet, bizarrely, who and what you’ve encountered during the current cycle, which ends now, has introduced you to new ideas and intriguing people. Explore these. Some could lead to remarkable experiences, ideas or offers.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Only days ago, you were hoping that the most recent version of plans would work out. From your perspective, these were the best possible option. Since then, however, not only have circumstances changed, so has the attitude of certain individuals who’ll battle anything new. That being the case, plunge in. You’ll everything to gain.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Mostly, you’re a good listener. That’s because people in general fascinate you and, when your focus is somebody dear to you, you also care deeply. However, their words and the actual situations could be worryingly dissimilar. Tempting as it is to give them advice, say nothing. They’ll need to figure this out on their own.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Most Pisceans have one or two passions, activities that mean a great deal. But, also, you tend to embrace certain tricky situations or, on occasion, individuals who always seem to be struggling. The current planetary setup is encouraging you to review these, especially those where you give a lot and receive little in return.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

While every sign is influenced by the New Moon, the fact it takes place on your birthday marks this is a time, on one hand, during which you’ll be letting go of the past and, on the other, a period of discovery. True, much of what arises will appear from out of the blue, and you need only say an enthusiastic ‘yes’. But, in some situations, you’ll be reluctant about venturing into new territory. That’s where taking what seem chances is most important. But you’ll only know that if you actually do it.

AUGUST 2, FRIDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

While standing up for what you believe in or, equally, challenging somebody who’s being unfair or making unwise decisions is no problem, complex discussions are another matter. They’ll take a great deal of time yet are unlikely to accomplish much. Still, these can’t be ignored. Tackle them first, and they’ll be over swiftly.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

There is no wrong way to be honest. Yet one or two individuals are convinced that it’s better to sidestep the facts, especially if they’d be uncomfortable discussing matters frankly. This is all about them, and their desire to avoid any such tricky issues. The solution? Simply raise the matter in question yourself.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Even those Geminis who aren’t especially into astrology usually sense both when their ruler Mercury is retrograde and when its cycle of reverse movement comes to an end, as it just has. While the date and time are precise, it may take longer for the complications you’ve been facing to come to an end.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

This is one of those peculiar periods during which what, only recently, seemed good ideas are turning out to be seriously worrying while sudden, and unsettling, ideas, offers and events are becoming more appealing with every passing day. So, for now, explore absolutely everything, aware there’ll be surprises at every turn.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Sometimes the insights triggered by the New Moon are immediate. However, because the recent one was in Leo, and followed a period of questioning, the odds are good you’ll still be reflecting on certain ideas or offers and considering whether other, longstanding elements of your life, should come to an end.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

True, your ruler Mercury’s retrograde cycle ended on 1 August. But, as is usually the case, you’ll be facing fallout and confusion for days, if not weeks. While this is annoying, it gives you a chance to review recent errors, discuss them with others and, once you’re sure what’s what, put things right.

Libra September 23 – October 22

For you, when you organise a plan, solo, or an arrangement involving others, you’d rather stick with it. Not only do you prefer to keep your word, changes can be confusing. Yet sudden events are giving you little choice. Forget about struggles to retain existing plans. Make those changes. Everybody will understand.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Long ago you learnt that, when others disagree with you or dislike your plans, the less you say, the better. Instead, you take action, quietly and, sometimes, behind the scenes. But now you’ve no choice. Worrying as the idea of being more forthright is, you’ll soon wonder why you waited so long.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Only weeks ago, you were discussing appealing but seemingly unrealistic new ideas. Since then, not only have circumstances changed, so has your perspective on certain once solid elements of your life. For now, focus on exploring your options not solid plans. Several changes are yet to come before you think in those terms.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

As a Capricorn and an earth sign, you’re well aware that often process comes at a cost, if only letting go of familiar elements of the past. Now, however, it’s even trickier, because things are moving swiftly and decisions would involve others. Discuss your concerns now. You’ll be amazed how understanding others are.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Ordinarily, you’re expert at untangling even those who can be seriously difficult, while handling fragile egos delicately. Now, however, you’ve had enough and, while you’ll talk over solutions, you’re in no mood to be encouraging or tactful. Actually, that’s best. The more forthright you are, the better it will be for everybody concerned.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

One of the most challenging things for you to say, especially in situations involving those who’re struggling, is the single word ‘no’. Yet, bizarrely, refusing others’ demands could lead to exactly the variety of intense yet practical exchange of ideas that is necessary if any lasting changes are to be made.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Planning ahead may be a virtue, but judging by the clash between Venus and the planet of innovation and the unexpected, Uranus, in your birthday chart, the more prepared you are for surprises, the better. This isn’t about a slightly different version of what you’re familiar with, it’s about venturing into new territory, doing something completely new or spending time with those who are very different from your usual crowd. While, initially, you might be anxious, within days, if not hours, you’ll be thrilled you took those chances.

AUGUST 3, SATURDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

Some weeks ago, you sidestepped unimportant facts, mostly because explaining everything in detail would take way too much time. While that made sense then, things have changed, to the extent matters you regarded as unimportant are now of considerable significance. Explain this now, once and clearly. That’s all you need do.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

From one point of view, bringing certain longstanding arrangements to an end is sad, if not a tragedy. From your perspective, these have been increasing challenging to deal with, while you’ve been deriving increasingly less pleasure. The trick is to avoid lengthy discussions and, instead, quietly stop planning these. Simple.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Judging by the coming days’ tricky planetary activity, even seemingly simple arrangements are unlikely to last as they were first conceived. While others may complain about these sudden changes, you’ll be delighted, mostly because it gives you a chance to include certain of your own longstanding objectives and, even more, new ideas.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Usually the ideas or offers triggered by the New Moon are clear cut. But it was on the 1st, and you’re still unsure what’s involved and struggling to understand how you’d benefit. Be patient. The facts will be clear in a few days’ time. After that, you can make lasting plans.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Recent sudden and, annoyingly, unsettling changes may not have been welcome at the time. The fact is, if you hadn’t been forced to get involved, you’d have avoided them entirely. But, fortunately, you had no choice. As a result, you’ve time to explore and learn just how fabulous they are.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

On occasion, your mood shifts from being the logical Virgo you usually are, to being irritable, if not actually belligerent. While this aggressive way of thinking has its place when dealing with challenges, if you’re feeling that way now, it may actually be creating problems. The sooner you calm down, the better.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Although Mercury’s retrograde cycle ended on 1 August, you’re still struggling with the fallout, in terms of plans that have been changed so often, you need to begin again. This may seem a waste of time. But once you’re actually reviewing these, you’ll realise that everybody would benefit from taking a fresh approach.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

The last thing you’re in the mood for is reviewing recent tense discussions or, worse, tricky decisions. However, as your instincts if not sudden revelations are suggesting, new revelations could mean rethinking everything. While stressful, what you discuss and decide could impose order on arrangements that were, admittedly, made in the midst of chaos.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

The struggle you’re having isn’t over what to do. You’ve a range of options and they’re all exciting. The problem is how you can fit it all into your existing life, commitments and future plans. At the moment you can’t. But you can explore a fresh approach to various existing arrangements. That might work.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Usually you’re the one who picks up on details and ensures such practicalities, large and small, are dealt with from the outset. But recently, you unwisely assumed certain matters were unimportant. It turns out they are. Waste no time seeking out excuses. Discuss this now, with those who matter, and frankly and openly.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

The obstacles you’re facing aren’t isolated, but about changes triggered by your ruling planet Uranus’s move to accent the structure of your life. Acknowledge that, and you’ll begin to see a pattern. Each event is about adopting a new approach to familiar activities, each of which will lead to breakthroughs.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Ages ago, you made a promise to yourself. It was about achieving and maintaining a balance in your life, that is, receiving as much as you’re giving. This is never easy and, recently, has been particularly challenging. Still, achieving and maintaining that balance is key to so much else working as it should.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

As much as you enjoy a bit of an adventure, you can’t help but feel you’re dealt with enough change and need a break. The planets seem to view this from a different angle, because the setup focuses, first, on breaking up old patterns but, as much, on doing something new often, if not every day. This may be something minor but, as you’ll discover, the more you push yourself out of your comfort zone, the more fun you’ll have discovering elements of the world as intriguing as they are unfamiliar.

SUNDAY 4 AUGUST

Aries March 20 – April 19

Only a week or so ago, you’d have battled to keep certain arrangements or even alliances going. But what you’ve leant since then has forced you to acknowledge facts you wished weren’t true and, as a result, review your priorities. While saying farewell won’t be easy, it’s probably the best option.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

On the surface, you’ve lost a battle. Yet, deep down, you’re relieved, mostly because there’ll be no need to worry about these increasingly troublesome situations or the people involved. Strange as it may seem, for now, avoid even mentioning these. If they’re meant to be revived, it will happen on its own.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Few things are more disappointing than being forced to stand by the wayside while plans you worked hard to organise, and quite probably care about, are coming undone. Still, tempting as it is to try to revive these, deep down you know they wouldn’t have succeeded. The sooner you seek other options, the better.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

The last thing you want to do is blame one particular individual for something they didn’t do. The problem is, while everything points to them at least having been behind certain problems, others were involved, too. As much as you’d like this dealt with, back off. Various crucial facts have yet to surface.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Annoying as last minute changes in plans you worked hard to organise may be, they’re in your best interests. If you’re wary of, perhaps, suspicious of these, then take it slowly. The more you learn, the clearer it will be that these arrangements suit you, and your objectives, far better than you first thought.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

For weeks you’ve known you’d not only need to talk over issues with certain individuals or, perhaps, in an especially complex setting. Still, you haven’t known where to begin. It appears destiny is handling this for you, in the form of events forcing everybody to tackle those issues, and as a team.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Be wary. What seems a simple exchange of ideas could swiftly deteriorate into a battle about who’s right and who’s wrong. This is always tedious but especially so now, since with Mercury only just having ended its retrograde cycle, there’ll be numerous errors to deal with but, in truth, nobody to blame.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

You rarely think of it, but you were born under the most discreet of signs. This means you both respect the privacy of others but, also, diplomatically avoid mentioning issues you know certain individuals would rather not be discussed. Except now, you must. Ask those concerned, they won’t just be happy, they’ll be relieved.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Somebody seems determined to avoid shouldering the responsibility for unwise decisions and, you suspect, they’re hoping to pin the blame on you. While ordinarily, you’d laugh this off, it’s far more complicated than you think. The individual in question is determined, and if successful could trigger problems. Confront them now, and with uncompromising clarity.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Watching a plan or, perhaps, passion you care about and have nurtured come undone isn’t just disappointing, it’s raised questions about what really matters to you. While, in many cases, the resulting review will be amazingly informative, in a few days you could find yourself unexpectedly confused, so much you’ll need to reflect at length.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

As much as you enjoy chatting with others, from family and friends to colleagues and neighbours, you always end up doing more listening than talking about your own activities. While, usually, that’s fine, it’s important that you update others on changes in your own life and future plans. Make that your priority.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

As you’ll have realised over the past few days, you and the rest of the world are in a period that combines and odd mixture of exciting new ideas with disillusioning experiences. While some are merely disappointing, others will raise questions about elements of your life you’ve already regarded as rewarding. Now, they’re not.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Your birthday chart indicates you’re facing a valuable lesson, one that will clarify what have so often been confusing if not challenging situations in the past. This is about sticking with longstanding plans or passions or, equally, more recent promises made to yourself. While these were once important, both circumstances and your priorities have moved on, yet you’re still focusing on these, and possibly, ignoring others. Begin reviewing these. Some need to be rethought but others can do, in the process clearing the way for something new, better and more relevant.