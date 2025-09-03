Why September feels like a 'second new year' in Dubai — and how to make it count with a little mental reset

If you think that you haven't achieved much by now, hit pause on that thought
Nine months have gone by. The year almost seems over, and a simple depressing scroll through social media will show you everyone asking, “What have I achieved till now?”
No doubt, a sense of panic sets in. Somehow, life charges by a lot more quickly when you’re an adult, compared to when you were a child, and everything seemed to edge slowly by.
But, maybe, it’s all about a little perspective. September can be your fresh start. As routines snap back into place after the summer holidays, there’s both a natural urge to declutter and a subtle pressure to realign personal goals before the year closes out.
For many families, this fresh start begins at home. September is often the real start of the new year — children are back at school, routines are re-established, and there’s a natural urge to get the house in order, explains Shelina Jokhiya, professional organiser and founder of Decluttr Me.
After a long summer, clutter tends to pile up — travel keepsakes, school supplies, seasonal clothing. And that clutter, no doubt weighs heavily on our minds. It's stressful. Jokhiya calls September “the calm before the end-of-year storm”. Halloween, Diwali, Christmas, and New Year are just around the corner, and clearing the decks now avoids last-minute panic.
Jokhiya suggests starting with the spaces that gather the most chaos:
Children's spaces – old uniforms, worn-out shoes, outdated stationery, last year’s notebooks.
Pantry and kitchen – toss expired items, refresh snack zones, and donate lunch boxes or kids’ crockery.
Wardrobes – rotate seasonal clothes, and embrace the “buy one, donate two” rule.
Toys and games – donate unused items and set aside duplicates to re-gift later.
Paperwork – tackle school forms, invoices, and records before they pile up.
on’t try to do the whole house in one go — start small with one drawer, one shelf or one zone. Instead, she suggests a Mini-Declutter: Set a 20-minute timer each day rather than committing to an overwhelming full-day task.
Her FAT method — File it, Act on it, Toss it — works especially well for paperwork. And she insists children should be part of the process: “It teaches responsibility and helps reduce arguments when something goes missing.
But September isn’t just about wardrobes and toy baskets. It’s also a natural moment to pause and reassess life goals. “September often feels like a ‘second’ New Year, which can be very motivating,” says Shelley Bosworth, coach and mindset mentor based in Dubai. “But it can also bring pressure, especially if you’re looking back at the year and realising things haven’t gone to plan. Often people start to panic and feel behind and frustrated. So rather than a full-on ‘new year reset,’ it can be a good moment to take a pause and really intentionally think about the final four months of the year in the context of your original goals.”
Four steps to reset your goals
Bosworth recommends four simple steps to help steer the rest of the year with intention:
Reflect – What’s gone well, what hasn’t? Be honest, but don’t dwell.
Reconnect – Do your goals still matter? If not, let them go.
Refocus – Choose one or two priorities that will make the biggest difference by year’s end.
Plan small steps – Break them into micro-goals. If it feels too big, it is too big.
For entrepreneurs and professionals alike, Bosworth underlines the importance of mindset: Success relies 80 per cent on mindset and 20 per cent on strategy — it’s true.
Mindset is what allows us to believe we can achieve our goals and that we are worthy of success. It empowers us to set ambitious goals and, crucially, commit to taking the required actions to bring them to fruition. What’s more, a strong mindset gives us the confidence and self-belief to keep going in the face of challenges, be resilient and stay motivated.
