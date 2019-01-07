By the end of 2019, Wafi will have a 16-screen cinema. A brand new Vox Cinemas multiplex will be part of an extension of the shopping centre and lifestyle destination.
The theatre will open in the third quarter of the year. It will include Max mega-screens, Kids programming, three VIP screens and three new concept screens.
“The 16-screen cinema, family entertainment and dining experience will be one of a kind in the UAE and is set to be the ultimate destination for families,” said Louwrens Marais, general manager at Wafi Property.
Wafi has recently shifted its focus onto family-friendly experiences.
“Following the opening of Carrefour, we are extremely excited for this next phase with the cinema and our upcoming 5-star Sofitel hotel which is scheduled to open late 2019,” said Marais.