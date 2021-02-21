Image Credit: Supplied

A survey released mid last year by global growth strategy and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan revealed the UAE food market to enjoy steady growth through 2020. The overall expenditure on F&B in the UAE was estimated to increase by 6.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY), reaching $37 billion in 2020 from $34.6 billion in 2019.

As an established benchmark that promotes regional trends in F&B and the latest in experimental food retail, Gulfood 2021, which launches today at the Dubai World Trade Centre will see the best minds in the business, the largest global and regional brands and SMEs rub shoulders, ideate and discuss on the topics that matter as well as those that are of concern in a post-Covid world.

Industry first

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Events Management, DWT, says, “As the most competitive global F&B sourcing platform and first live in-person event of 2021, the 26th edition of Gulfood has been met with great anticipation. Gulfood gives the global F&B community an unmissable opportunity to reconnect, strengthen current partnerships and explore the complete range of unparalleled business opportunities and innovative new culinary experiences.”

The current edition is also pioneering an industry first this year through Chef’s Club, reveals LohMirmand, a dynamic inner circle of the UAE’s most influential chefs who will come together for a series of year-round culinary initiatives.

The UN of F&B

Gulfood is possibly the United Nations of the F&B sector, seeing up to 2,500 exhibitors from 85 countries being represented through the various stalls set up at the venue this year. France, for example, home to one of the most influential cuisines in the world, sees excellent representation during its 26th appearance at the event.

Gulfood 2021 will be held under stringent safety and hygiene protocols. DWTC has proved its capability to curate the safest face-to-face business environment and deliver world-class events with the highest safety protocols, as evidenced by the recent GITEX Technology Week. - Frederic Szabo, Managing Director, Business France Middle East

Frederic Szabo, Managing Director, Business France Middle East, says, “Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy is celebrating this year its 26th presence at Gulfood 2021. France will participate with two Taste France Pavilions spanning across Sheikh Saeed Hall – World Food Stand (S1-M17) and the Hall 3 Dairy (Stand F1-19).”

Italy, a regular participant at Gulfood is also expected to host a large contingent, supported by the Italian Trade Agency. Turn to page 6 for details.

Covid concerns

With Gulfood 2021 being the first on-ground live event in the UAE in 2021, LohMirmand is eager to address health and safety concerns that visitors at the event could have. “Gulfood 2021 will be held under stringent safety and hygiene protocols. DWTC has proved its capability to curate the safest face-to-face business environment and deliver world-class events with the highest safety protocols, as evidenced by the recent GITEX Technology Week. With product sampling and handling such a vital interaction at a global F&B event, DWTC’s proven protocols have been further intensified for Gulfood 2021, under strict guidance and coordination with Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dubai Municipality.”