One of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated with great fervour in many parts of India. In Sanskrit, the word "Akshaya" means eternal, while "Tritiya” means third. Observed on the third day of the Indian lunar calendar of the month of Vaisakh, this is the day to welcome wealth, prosperity, joy, and success in new ventures. This year Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Friday, May 14.

Try these desserts to enjoy with your family during Akshaya Tritiya.

Paneer Malai Rolls

Serves: 4-6 people

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

6 white bread slices

For the filling

¾ cup soft paneer (chhena)

½ cup khoya (mawa)

3 tbsp sugar, powdered

2 tbsp almonds, roasted and crushed

2 tbsp cashewnuts, roasted and crushed

¼ tsp cardamom powder

A few strands of saffron

For the saffron rabdi

1 litre full cream milk

¼ cup sugar

¼ tsp cardamom powder

A few strands of saffron

For the garnish

1 tbsp pistachio slices

1 tbsp dry rose petals

A few strands of saffron

Method

For the saffron rabdi, heat the milk and boil till milk reduces to one third. Add sugar, cardamom powder and saffron. Give it a good mix and bring it to a boil. Remove from heat and cool. Refrigerate for two hours.

Next, mix all the ingredients in a bowl for the filling and keep aside.

Remove the edges of the bread slices and roll out each bread slice into a thin slice.

Put two tbsp filling on each slice and spread it evenly. Cut each slice into two vertical pieces and roll each piece into a cylindrical roll. Place each roll in a serving dish, pour the chilled saffron rabdi over the rolls and allow the rolls to absorb rabdi at least for an hour.

Serve chilled and garnish with pistachio slices, rose petals and saffron.

Traditional Gujiya

Serves: 8-10 people

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

For the dough

2 cups refined flour

3 tbsp oil

Water as required

For the stuffing

1 cup khoya (mawa), lightly sauteed

1 cup mixed dry fruits (almonds, cashewnuts, pistachios), coarsely powdered

1 cup desiccated coconut

1 cup powdered sugar

A few strands of saffron

A pinch of nutmeg powder

½ tsp cardamom powder

2 tbsp raisins

2 tbsp charoli/ chironji

Other ingredients

Oil/ ghee for deep frying

2 cups sugar syrup for coating

Silver verq, pistachios and rose petals for garnishing

Method

Mix the flour and oil and make a semi-stiff dough by using enough water. Keep aside for 30 minutes.

For the stuffing, mix all the ingredients well and keep aside.

Divide the dough into small balls. Roll out each ball into a circle. Place one tbsp of filling in the centre of each circle and close it well. Keep aside till all the gujiyas are made.

Heat the oil and deep fry the gujiyas on medium heat till light brown. Drain and allow to cool.

Dip into sugar syrup and drain out the excess sugar syrup. Garnish with verq, pistachios and rose petals.