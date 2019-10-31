Boo! Didn't scare you? Well, these 13 vehicles might. Sure - looks are subjective etc, etc, but everyone can identify super ugly when they see it and it would be hard to find anything beautiful with these. Attractive aesthetics were clearly in short supply when this motley crew were designed. Some of the spookiest, creepiest and scariest cars ever are here so keep the lights on while looking at these... Happy Halloween!

1: 2010 Porsche Panamera

Image Credit: Supplied

The Cayenne was a hit for Porsche who wanted to repeat the trick and make a sports saloon. So, in came the Panamera which tried to entail the DNA of the 911 but with a much bigger body. It was a good idea – on paper, where it should have stayed because the rear haunch of the first generation model was plain ugly. They’ve fixed it now thankfully.

2: 2014 Jeep Cherokee

Image Credit: Supplied

The new fifth generation Cherokee left everyone wide-eyed as it was such a big departure from the previous model. It wouldn’t have been so bad - had they not designed the front end to make it look like it’d been to the dentist and got braces...

3: 2001 Pontiac Aztek

Image Credit: Supplied

Nothing quite shouts “Boo!” like the Aztek – and no ugly car list is complete without it. We’re not sure why Pontiac decided to make a model that would violate almost every principle of aesthetics, but, by heck they did. It had a hunchback, was slab-sided and rode on what looked wheels that came from a shopping trolley.

4: 1975 AMC Pacer

Image Credit: Supplied

The Seventies is famous for bad taste as the Pacer would testify. It looked like a fish bowl and strangely enough it had asymmetric doors; the left door was longer than the right to make life easier for passengers to get in and out. AMC thought they were on to a winner. But potential buyers were scared off from the looks of this thing alone. And when the Pacer was converted for the right-hand drive market, yep, that long door was now on the wrong side. Scary and dumb? That’ll be the Pacer.

5: 2003 Fiat Multipla

Image Credit: Supplied

It looked like a car on top of another car with a series of ugly bulges thrown into the mix. The lights on the base of the windshield and the chubby front end did. Not. Do. This. Fiat. Any. Favours. Whatsoever.