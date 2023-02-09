Bert’s is a premium French café and restaurant serving continental healthy food and healthy drinks, and founded with one single objective – to eat healthy. Opened in Dubai in 2006, all our ingredients are high in nutrients. We offer simple yet wholesome, fresh, nutritious and quality food at all times. Our main focus is poached, smoked, baked or grilled foods, and most of our food and drink items are protein concentrated. We have a complete and varied menu that serves everyone at every moment of the day.
We serve an international coffee brand and premium teas. Coffee lovers will love visiting our internationally inspired coffee shop. Our coffee beans are the masterful selection of the best coffee origin, reaping the full benefits of the freshly ground coffee when combined with the most innovative roasting techniques. Served in a beautiful space, our expert baristas craft lattes, cappuccinos and espressos that are sure to foster the ultimate coffee experience.
We invite our customers as guests and are well known for our great hospitality and 5-star customer service. Most of our customers have been loyal customers for over a decade.
Our service staff are well-trained for their prompt and friendly service. Apart from partnering with online order aggregators, we have our own direct online platform for placing the orders seamlessly and delivering through our own fleet of riders.
We offer a full range of catering services indulging corporate functions, working lunches, private parties and bulk delivery orders.
Having been present for almost 16+ years, Bert’s has created a strong niche for itself, and its healthy concept has become a household name in both the areas i.e. The Greens and Views, and Production City. We have also been recognised and awarded for offering one of the best breakfasts in Dubai.
We have an expansion plan to enter into one of the most attractive malls in Dubai and are also willing to give our franchise rights to interested healthy food lovers.