The friendly hello from the receptionist. The fist bumps to familiar faces in the free weights area. The collective gasp when an instructor shouts out for another round of punches in the Body-combat class. Even for those of us with a get-in-get-out attitude, the gym provided more social interaction than we actually realised. The system was massively shaken when we were forced to transition to working out alone in the living room all of a sudden.

Digital on the rise

As Covid-19 precautionary measures forced gyms to remain closed for a brief period, Fitness First launched an online platform called FF on Air. Jason Tubbs, Group Head of Operations, Fitness First, said: “It doesn’t replace the actual experience because for people to be motivated they need to have the instructor in front of them. Having that mix of on-demand and IRL is crucial. In fact, we have increased the number of classes by 30 per cent than we have ever done because the demand is so strong.”

Fitness First is now building bigger studios to meet demand in the pandemic era. “You can’t replace a fantastic instructor who calls out your name and pushes you to do your best. You can’t make up for a nice gym session with your friends and going out for a coffee. That’s what most people were missing during the pandemic,” Tubbs said.

In the case of GymNation, the sheer size of their facilities allowed them to space equipment keeping in mind social distancing. Loren Holland, Founder, GymNation, said: “We have experienced minimal disruption and continue to invest in additional cleaning staff, as well as sanitiser wipes and spray stations in our gyms. We have also put in additional group exercise classes to compensate for reduced capacity. We continue to receive and pass regular authority inspections.”

Holland pointed out that it is estimated that only 7 per cent of the UAE population is involved in some form of physical activity, offering fitness companies an opportunity to increase this figure closer to 20 per cent like in some European countries.

“Thirty per cent of our members had never been to a gym prior to joining GymNation, and we work hard to continue to ensure that GymNation is a non-intimidating and welcoming environment that is suitable for anyone, from professional athletes, through to first-time gym members,” Holland said.

Streaming services

The Platform Studios adjusted to the pandemic changes by quickly making sure that all members were connected with their coaches remotely. “We had coaches teaching from their apartments via different streaming services. We also ensured members had access to equipment such as bikes and dumbbells,” said Stewart Miller, Founder and CEO of The Platform Dubai.

“We started with Zoom and quickly invested to launch Studiostv.com, a platform where we offered live and filmed classes on mobile, laptop or television. We made sure that we offered the same in-studio classes such cycle, HIIT, pilates and yoga.”

On the way forward, Miller said: “We don’t believe in replacing, but enhancing our community’s overall experience, both offline and online. We understand the importance of social media and are leveraging what we have from a digital perspective.”

Metrofitt believes that it’s only a matter of time before all fitness brands embrace a combination of online and offline classes. “Our biggest challenge was many members were just not ready to get back to training,” said Nitesh Seebran, CEO and Co-founder of Metrofitt. “Our strict cleaning and social distancing protocols put many members at ease and got them back into their training. Our second challenge was many members had been affected by this pandemic from a work point of view, either a cut in salary or losing their jobs. Our goal was to make sure we didn’t add more to their difficult situation. We allowed members to cancel or extended freezing of their membership free of charge. By doing this we have noticed many are now coming back to join as they had an easy exit and appreciated this.”

Equipment rentals

The pandemic spurred Vogue Fitness to revamp its business model and offer a full schedule of classes across all its locations, as well as home personal training services, online coaching and equipment supply.

“When gyms were closed last year, we immediately rented our equipment to our members and supplemented the rental with daily online free fitness classes that were of a very high production quality,” says Billy Graham, Co-Founder, Vogue Fitness. “We then spent the closure building out our equipment supply arm, which is now among the largest stockists of functional fitness equipment in the UAE offering quick delivery. We also restructured our organisation and developed our management structures to ensure we could reopen even stronger than pre-pandemic.”

For all the misery that the pandemic has spread, it has also forced people to focus on health and fitness. The biggest change for gyms has been going online and offering digital products. Companies are starting to offer meaningful corporate programmes other than the outdated traditional approach of just putting together a list of discounted memberships for employees.