This year Jaeger-LeCoultre will produce a limited edition Master Ultra Thin Kingsman Knife watch to tie in the launch of the latest film. Image Credit: Ben Weller for Mr Porter

With an ensemble cast that dresses like they jumped out of the fashion spread of a men’s magazine, it’s no wonder that The Kingsman series is a fertile platform for brand collaborations. The sartorial partnerships this far have included menswear classics like shirts from Turnbull & Asser, shoes from George Cleverley, and accessories from Drake’s, eyewear brand Cutler and Gross, amongst others.

While the Taron Egerton’s character Eggsy wore a Bremont worldtimer chronograph edition watch in the first movie, he was seen moving with the times in the sequel with a TAG Heuer smartwatch. This year will see the release of the third film of the series, The King’s Man is a prequel that explores the origins of the spy agency. This year Jaeger-LeCoultre will produce a limited edition Master Ultra Thin Kingsman Knife watch to tie in the launch of the latest film.

The watch takes its inspiration from a ‘couteau’ pocket watch Jaeger-LeCoultre made in 1907. Image Credit: Supplied

The watch takes its inspiration from a ‘couteau’ pocket watch Jaeger-LeCoultre made in 1907. In case you are still wondering, couteau is the French word for knife. The period-correct inspiration seems apt considering the film’s setting, Jaeger-LeCoultre has reinterpreted the ‘Couteau’ as a refined ultra-thin dress watch.

It has a pink gold 40-mm-wide case that’s just 4.25 mm thick. Image Credit: Supplied

The watch has a pink gold 40-mm-wide case that’s just 4.25 mm thick. The broad bezel that frames the dial slopes gently towards the edge of the case, creating a profile reminiscent of a knife blade. The winding crown, is protected by its triangular bow and is placed at 12 o’clock. As a hat tip to its association with the film, the caseback has been engraved with the Kingsman logo, as well as the legend “One of 100”. The watch is also presented in a specially-designed Kingsman sleevebox.