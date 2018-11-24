In such hot weather in Dubai, it’s safer to stick to relatively matte looks as they turn oily after a while because of the heat and sweat. When I say matte, I don’t mean cakey and patchy makeup, but well-set make-up with no excess shine on the skin. But if it’s winter and you have an indoor event, then dewy for sure because it makes the skin look prettier, youthful and radiant. Dewy skin is the new form of healthy skin. If you have dry skin, dewy skin is ideal but if you have oily skin, stick to matte looks. For combination skin, use highlighter on selected areas where you want the skin to glow and avoid the oily zones.