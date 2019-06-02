With great restaurants, spacious sea view rooms, spa, kids' club and a host of leisure facilities, Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort in Fujairah offers a scenic setting for a memorable family-friendly holiday Image Credit: Supplied

Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort

From revelling in the rugged landscapes of Hajar Mountains to soaking up sun on Fujairah’s stunning beaches, this tranquil haven — about 90-minutes away from Dubai International Airport — has everything you need to enjoy a relaxing family break. The hotel has a host of restaurants, such as Sapore, Views and Gonu Bar & Grill, which are popular with visitors and UAE residents alike, owing to their seasonal treats, stunning views and laid-back ambience. Add to that plenty of thrilling water sports, adrenaline pumping outdoor rope course adventures, a serene spa, pools and play areas for kids, and it’s easy to see why this makes for an idyllic getaway for your family this Eid.

Details Marriott Bonvoy members can avail 25 percent discount on everything, including rooms, F&B, spa and other activities, while non-members will get 15 per cent off; Call 09 244 9000

Al Bait Sharjah is set on the site of heritage houses once owned by local families Image Credit: Supplied

Al Bait Sharjah

For something a bit different this Eid, head to Sharjah’s newly opened luxury hotel, Al Bait Sharjah, to experience traditional Arabic hospitality. This 53-room property, set on the site of heritage houses once owned by local families, underwent a painstaking restoration before opening doors last year. Room and suites are spacious, decorated with warm colours and classic Emirati design details. This has two unique restaurants, an ice cream shop and a café with a circular wind tower. During your stay, learn how to cook Middle Eastern dishes and go on a guided tour to explore the desert landscapes of the Mleiha region. Butlers are also on hand for guests.

Details Al Bait Sharjah’s summer promotion, which is also valid during Eid, is ideal for big families and groups. Package starts from Dh50,000 which includes accommodation for 12 people at heritage suites and rooms and a host of other benefits; Call 06 502 5555

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort has 400 metres of private shoreline, offering stunning views of the Arabian Gulf Image Credit: Supplied

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

For a great urban escape, this Thai-paradise on the iconic Palm Jumeirah — offering family-friendly watersports and desert activities, and plenty of luxury touches — fits the bill perfectly. During your stay, indulge in gourmet cuisines, laze by the vast pool or simply soak up the sun on the beaches, followed by a relaxed outing on Dubai’s first Thai longtail boat ride around the Palm island.

Details Rates start from Dh950; Call 04 567 8999

Fairmont Ajman features 252 guestrooms and suites and eight restaurants and lounges Image Credit: Supplied

Fairmont Ajman

With an idyllic location close to Ajman’s popular landmarks, including Al Zorah Golf Club and the nature reserve — home to more than 60 species of birds, the 18th century Ajman National Museum, as well as the traditional souks, this 252-room beachfront hotel has something for every type of traveller. Offering splendid views of the Arabian Gulf, all the rooms and suites have generous space and are designed elegantly, combining a classic style with modern, comfortable décor. Dinner at the signature restaurant, Kiyi, is a must, offering refined Turkish cuisine.

Details The Ultimate Resort Experience package is valid for stays for a minimum of two nights. Rates start from Dh799 per night; Call 06 701 5757

Anantara Desert Islands Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi, offers visitors an array of activities, such as horse riding, archery, biking and trekking, nature and wildlife drive and birdwatching

Anantara Desert Islands Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi

Whether you are looking to explore the gorgeous landscapes and the ancient archaeological sites of Abu Dhabi’s western region, get up-close with a few endangered Arabian animals at the nature reserve or simply enjoy a gourmet Arabic feast this Eid, Sir Bani Yas Island is probably your best bet for a memorable escape in the UAE. With an array of activities, such as horse riding, archery, biking and trekking, nature and wildlife drive and birdwatching, a short break at the Desert Islands Resort and Spa – overlooking the ocean – offers guests a real insight into this pristine island.