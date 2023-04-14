Rasasi Perfumes LLC is a pioneering family-owned Middle Eastern fragrance house with four decades of mastery over the art and science of perfume alchemy. As the leading manufacturer and retailer of perfumes, Rasasi, has largely spearheaded the evolution of the modern regional perfume industry, with many firsts to its credit. While being proud of its Middle Eastern roots, the company guided by its global vision is aggressively expanding across regional and international markets.
Established as a small family business by Abdul Razak Kalsaker in 1979, the company over the last four decades has evolved into a major perfume retail conglomerate with an extensive footprint of 165 dedicated stores across the GCC, as well as a strong and aggressively growing distribution network spread across the world.
The brand Rasasi is synonymous with elegance, sophistication, quality, and scent artistry. Rasasi remains committed to its core philosophy of creating high quality perfumes that celebrate, inspire and bring joy to its customers.
Rasasi offers the finest array of oriental and French products with a dash of orientalism, that have been appreciated by regional royalty, connoisseurs of perfumes and people who simply love the regal splendour and mystique of oriental perfumes and associated products.
Product innovation, great focus on R&D, strategic international collaborations, latest technological integration and stringent quality control across the supply chain including a state-of-the-art production facility in Dubai, has consolidated Rasasi’s leadership position across many product categories.
As an industry leader, the brand enjoys a preferential status as a strategic and business partner among the biggest brands across the region and distribution networks across the globe.