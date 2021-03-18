Image Credit: Supplied

Highlights The International Free Zone Authority (IFZA) and Nikon MEA are calling on all female photographers in the Middle East and Africa to take part in a special photo contest

‘WOMAN, PHENOMENALLY’ is a Nikon photo contest for women, powered by IFZA, that celebrates the talent and strength of the region’s female content creators

Proud female photographers who participate in this unique photo contest will have the chance to win a 1-year IFZA Free Zone License and a Nikon Z camera

The International Free Zone Authority (IFZA), one of the most dynamic Free Zones in the UAE, and Nikon Middle East and Africa, one of the world’s foremost optics and imaging experts, have today announced a ground-breaking collaboration aimed at championing the power of women in the region. ‘WOMAN, PHENOMENALLY’ is a Nikon photo contest for women, powered by IFZA, which celebrates the boundary-pushing, game-changing talent of female photographers in the region.

IFZA and Nikon MEA are calling on proud female photographers to participate in the region-wide competition and join them in putting the spotlight on the phenomenal power of a woman with a brilliant mind, a strong heart, and a camera. Two phenomenal women will be crowned winners: The UAE winner will receive a 1-year IFZA Free Zone Business License, a Nikon Z 6 camera and NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4S, while the regional winner will get a 1-year IFZA Free Zone Business License, a Nikon Z 5 camera and NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3.

Martin Pedersen, Chairman, International Free Zone Authority Image Credit: Supplied

Shining a spotlight on women in photography

Commenting on the collaboration, Martin Pedersen, Chairman of the International Free Zone Authority, stated, “We are proud to collaborate with Nikon Middle East and Africa to showcase the exceptional creative talent and infinite passion that the region’s phenomenal female photographers have to offer. As an international free zone, we are committed to providing a powerful platform for members of the region’s ever-growing community of female content creators to transform their creative passion into successful businesses. By establishing collaborative relationships with like-minded brands such as Nikon, we can continue to provide the exceptionally talented, driven and empowered women of the region with the worthwhile opportunities they deserve.”

“At Nikon Middle East and Africa, we are always mindful about female representation in every project that we undertake or space that we create. But despite our conscious efforts, we also recognize that we can always, always do more. This photo competition is a step further in that direction, and another milestone in our unyielding mission to shine a larger spotlight on the talent and dedication of women in the field of photography. We are extremely happy that IFZA has so generously echoed this call-to-action and look forward to exploring even more collaborative opportunities with them in the near future,” said Narendra Menon, Managing Director of Nikon Middle East FZE.

The challenge: Take a photo of phenomenal women

Inspired by Maya Angelou’s timeless poem, ‘Women, Phenomenally’, IFZA and Nikon MEA challenge female photographers to take a photo of phenomenal women – women who make a difference in the lives of the people around them. Mothers, sisters, daughters, friends, leaders, employees, community heroes and leaders – any and any number of women who help make the world a better, safer, more loving, and more nurturing place for all.

Contest Mechanics

• This contest is open to all female photographers who are legally residing in the UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Nigeria, South Africa, Mauritius, Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Nepal, Lebanon, and Egypt only.

• The UAE Winner will be picked from contestants based in the UAE. The Regional Winner will be picked from contestants based in all other participating countries.

• On Instagram, follow @NikonMEA and @ifzauae

• On your Instagram page, post a photo of a woman or a group of women who fit the abovementioned theme of ‘Woman, Phenomenally’. You may post up to 6 entries as single posts (not as a carousel). You may take or have taken the photo using ANY gear. You may take new photos, or enter photos from your archives so long as they fit the theme.

• On the caption of each post, please include the following details in this particular order:

1. The hashtags #NikonMEAWoman and #IFZAUAE

2. The country that you are currently based in

3. The gears that you used to take the shot

4. A brief description or narration about the photo

5. Tag @NikonMEA and @ifzauae

• For a sample caption, please click HERE.

Contest Timeline:

• 8th March to 8th April: Submission Period

• 12th April: Top 20 will be posted on the @NikonMEA Facebook page

• 15th April: Announcement of UAE Winner and Regional Winner

