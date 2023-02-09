The month of love has arrived and it’s time to show your loved one how much you care about them. A token of appreciation never goes out of style and there is no better way to do it than with fine jewelry or a branded watch. Lifestyle Fine Jewelry, one of the most established jewelry destinations in the Gulf, curates a special line that captures the modern essence, beauty and spirit of the 21st century woman.
Since 1997, Lifestyle Fine Jewelry has traded in the GCC, specialising in Fine Diamond Jewelry and Branded Watches. Lifestyle has more than 30 outlets in most of the prestigious malls in the UAE and Bahrain. They are currently running a mega sale with up to 60 per cent off on diamond jewelry. The offer is valid until February 28, 2023, and is available at all stores across the UAE and Bahrain.
Crafted with love and finesse and keeping all walks of life in mind, the diamond collections at Lifestyle Fine Jewelry starts from only Dh795. Their jewelry line is selectively designed under various collections and offers a wide array of signature engagement and daily wear rings, stud and dangling earrings, necklaces, bracelets and more studded with diamonds or gemstones. The brand has a wide range of jewelry under their highly acclaimed own brands including Coronet, Gemtique, LaPosy, Miky Pearls, etc.
Follow their Facebook (@LifeStyleFineJewelry) or instagram (@lifestylejewelry) to know about a lot of other exciting offers on jewelry and watches and also to participate in contests and giveaways. So what are you waiting for, visit a Lifestyle Fine Jewelry store near you today and make the most of this amazing offer.
Visit https://lifestylegcc.com