As a premium outdoor furniture brand, we at Parasol Furniture take pride in leading the way in introducing and promoting a myriad of upscale outdoor furniture throughout the MENA and beyond.
Our journey began in 2006, in the heart of the UAE, when we embarked on a mission to redefine outdoor living. Since those initial days, our commitment to excellence has remained unwavering. We have continuously expanded our product portfolio and enhanced our suite of services to cater to the evolving needs of our discerning clientele. At the core of our identity lies a relentless pursuit of high-quality products, setting us apart as a beacon of craftsmanship and sophistication. This commitment has not only defined our brand but has also earned us a well-deserved reputation that resonates deeply within the industry.
Having extensive experience in selling modern outdoor furniture and providing perfect client service, we have completed some outstanding projects not only for our individual clients but also for 100 plus big corporate houses, hotels and resorts across the GCC countries and beyond. Our reach extends far and wide, exporting our exceptional outdoor furniture to diverse global destinations. Our reputation is the bedrock of our steadfast and ever-growing customer base, solidifying our position as a prominent player in the regional market.
Welcome to Parasol International, where we don’t just furnish outdoor spaces; we craft success through an enduring dedication to quality and aesthetics.
Explore our world of outdoor elegance and experience the art of living beautifully at parasoldubai.com or visit our showroom located at Umm Sequim Street, Al Quoz 3. Call 050 198 3577 for enquiries.