Oil-based facial products can work wonders on all skin types Image Credit: Supplied

Looking for a product that rehydrates your skin, dissolves dirt and protects your face from the harsh weather? Try a facial oil.

These are red hot and for a good reason. Rich in vitamins and anti-oxidants, face oils keep your skin hydrated all day long. No longer considered a niche product, these oils are now a mainstream must-have.

With the added benefits of retinol (Vitamin A), it reduces the appearance of wrinkles and helps banish pigmentation while helping the skin appear smooth and younger.

It may seem counterintuitive to apply more oil to already shine-plagued skin, but it turns out that not all oil is evil. Oil-based facial products can actually work wonders on all skin types, even the most sebaceous. There’s a reason why beauty pros seem to be obsessed with face oils lately. These plant-based, natural soothers can lock in moisture, help prevent lines, and even ward off breakouts.

If you are looking for a facial oil, but not sure how to choose the right one for your skin, read on. Palmer’s Multi-Effect Perfecting Facial Oil is a unique blend of nine anti-aging oils, each included for their superior properties to keep skin healthy, tight and glowing.

A superior blend of oils comprising argan, macadamia nut, maracuja, apricot, sunflower seeds, coconut, sweet almond, grapeseed and sesame, as well as vitamin C and E, breathes new life into the skin.

This lightweight, paraben-free, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly, while the Cetesomate-E Complex helps deliver all of the essential vitamins and nutrients directly into the epidermal layer of the skin.

If you’ve been intimidated by all the choices, Palmer’s Skin Therapy Oil for Face is a multi-purpose skin perfecting oil that can cut through the confusion. For a drugstore product, this paraben-free oil is for serious skin care.

Palmer’s Skin Therapy Oil for Face is a year-round dry oil that can protect your skin and slow down the ageing process. Made from natural ingredients, it improves skin texture, pigmentation and fine lines, leaving skin more even toned, firmer and brighter.

The product is available at all leading hypermarkets, pharmacies and retail outlets. You can also purchase it online on Amazon.ae and Sprii.ae