Bring in Ramadan festivities straight into the heart of the home – your kitchen! This season, stay home, stay safe and continue to enjoy the pleasure of healthy cooking by upgrading your kitchen with Nikai appliances.

Grill or bake at your convenience: Nikai’s new range of ovens are perfect for anyone who frequently find themselves short of baking and roasting space, or simply want the convenience of a microwave with some bonus foodie features.

Nikai’s Electric Oven is a retro-styled and professionally graded kitchen appliance for a timeless cooking experience and a perfect choice to make a kitchen statement. The oven has a strong and solid stainless finish with an interior providing an upscale look and control knobs that make it easy to use.

The product range offers 13 oven options to choose from, starting with a minimum capacity of 18L, going up to 120L. Unlike regular ovens, Nikai’s latest range comes with an adjustable temperature control (100-250 degrees) with 4-stages of heating selector. The standard features also include 4 knobs control, 4-piece light, and high efficiency heating element.

Most of the ovens are equipped with a ‘Keep Warm Function’, while select ovens come with a rotisserie and convection function.

90% less fat, 100% taste with new AirFryer: The original Airfryer now with digital settings, for the food you love with less of the fat. The new Nikai Airfryer does the cooking for you. With Smart digital technology, it is one of the first Airfryer which allows you to adjusts time and temperature for perfectly cooked dishes. You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals.

A perfect cup of coffee: Enjoy your favorite coffees for your special moments with Nikai’s coffee maker. Whether you crave for an espresso, a milk based recipe or a cup of Turkish, your fully-automatic coffee machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time. Nikai Espresso & Bean-to-cup coffee maker are compact machines that offer extraordinary coffee for a perfect cuppa every morning,