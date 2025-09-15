GOLD/FOREX
Middle Child opens in Dubai: Where comfort food meets cookbooks and gourmet finds

Chef Lynn Hazim brings a burst of creativity to Al Quoz

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
It's a casual eatery with a communal table and open kitchen, perfect for food lovers to rub elbows over good bites.
Move over, foodie clichés,  Al Quoz has gotten a fresh, unapologetically creative addition to its buzzing food and culture scene. Chef Lynn Hazim, the voice (and camera) behind the cult-favorite blog No Soup For You, is brought her restaurant concept, Middle Child, to Alserkal Avenue.

Inspired by the oft-overlooked middle sibling, Hazim has flipped ‘Middle Child Syndrome’ on its head, turning it into a culinary playground that’s as personal as it is playful. Think of it as her way of saying: “Middle children? We do it best.”

What to expect at Middle Child

The concept packs:

  • A casual eatery with a communal table and open kitchen, perfect for food lovers to rub elbows over good bites.

  • A cookbook haven curated for fellow kitchen obsessives.

    A gourmet grocery corner stocked with specialty goodies to take home.

In May, Hazim had shared a sketch on Instagram, the space screams minimalist-cool: comfy seating, a long inviting table, and plenty of room to connect, snack, and linger.

And now? It’s where delicious food, must-read cookbooks, and pantry gems you didn’t know you needed all come together. The menu keeps it simple but never boring — we're talking about elevated comfort dishes that make you wonder why every café isn’t serving them. Around you, shelves buckle under 500+ cookbooks, while jars, sauces, and international goodies quietly beg to come home with you.

Born in Beirut and now calling Dubai home, Hazim took the road less traveled, wapping a decade at Google for a full-time culinary adventure. Her blog and social media channels earned a loyal following thanks to her candid food reviews, drool-worthy photography, and curiosity for all things edible.

With Middle Child, Hazim is stepping into the restaurant world with comfort, community, and creativity all on the menu —positioned in one of Dubai’s most dynamic neighborhoods.

