Diwali is the most significant celebration of the year — a time to rejoice in the victory of good over evil.
The festival of lights is just around the corner and Madhoor Stores offers only the best quality food for all your Diwali needs. Launched in 1956, Madhoor is one of the stalwarts of foodstuff suppliers, distributors, and retailers in the UAE. Madhoor has grown with its loyal customers who have trusted the brand for its best quality food products.
With its tempting offers and a range of decorations, pooja supplies and food products, Madhoor is the perfect location to fulfil all your Diwali buying needs. Madhoor offers only the best quality products sourced from all over India.
“We have made sure to abide by our principle of quality that you can trust, which has made us strong in providing what is genuinely required in the market, while ensuring that we bring happiness and joy to our customers,” says Prakash Girdharilal, MD of Madhoor Stores.
“Our outlets are located in Bur Dubai, Karama, JLT and Sharjah, featuring more than 1,000 varieties of lights, agarbattis, rangolis, urlis, torans, latkans, diyas and other decorations for our loyal customers.”
Significance of various Diwali décor
Diyas
These represent goodness and purity, and lighting diyas during diwali symbolises the move from darkness to light.
Toran
Torans are used to decorate the main entrance of the house. The main idea behind decorating homes is to please and attract the goddess of wealth — Lakshmi.
Rangoli
Designed as a gesture to welcome goddess Lakshmi to one’s home, rangolis represent happiness, positivity and liveliness of a household.
Urli
Apart from being gorgeous, urli bowls are auspicious as the water element attracts the flow of wealth and prosperity into your home.