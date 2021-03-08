Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: With International Women’s Day on March 8, there is no better time than the month of March to treat yourself or your bestie with the gift of self-care and me-time.

Here are four salons you can check out during the month of March, whether they are brand new, or you are just looking for a good deal to get pampered for less.

Nailology

Nailology is the newest salon to launch in Dubai at the Atlantis on the palm, offering a fully immersive nail experience, with a promise to deliver premium treatments in an Instagrammable venue. Nailology is also the only nail bar in Dubai with in-salon mixologists offering beverages as well as mocktails. Their treatments offer more bespoke nail therapies which include organic sparkle soaking, scrubs, a mask and more, all while their resident mixologist creates a custom cocktail. Nailology is also an amazing space for group celebrations. Guests can rent the nail bar for special events, with many customisable options from choosing the lighting, to selecting the playlist, to even naming one of the drinks for the party.

Location: Atlantis the Palm, West Tower. Timings: Daily from 9am to 8pm

Cutting Edge

Premium Beauty Salon Cutting Edge located in JLT, Marina and IBN Battuta Mall is dedicating March to all women by offering a 50 per cent flat discount on all its Beauty, Nail, Hair and Massage services. Indulge in one of the many relaxing massages offered by the specialist masseuses like Deep Tissue, Swedish, Traditional Thai, Anti-Cellulite, and more to pamper yourself. Book a manicure with your girlfriends and enjoy some chill-time with nail services or hand and feet treatments. Enjoy all the premium beauty treatments at half the price.

Locations: Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Marina, JLT.

That Hair Tho

JLT based salon, THT have a selection of special offers to see you through the month of March including buy one get one free on all beauty services including Brows, waxing, lashes, massages, facials and blow dries. They also have special offers on gelish mani-pedis, nail extensions as well as facial packages. Additionally, THT is continuing their frontline discount which includes 50 per cent off all services and a complimentary Aloe Vera treatment or a Blow Dry for those working tirelessly on the frontline.

Location: Cluster N, Jumeirah Lake Towers, The Dome Building. Timings: Monday to Saturday from 10am to 9pm

Salon 971

Beauty destination, Salon 971 will be partnering with pre-loved fashion boutique, Retold and Dubai-based fashion stylist, Lucy Wildman, to offer a special complimentary service for ladies looking to enhance their look and learn to style their favourite items. In celebration of International Women’s Day, the three entities will be uniting on Wednesday 10 March at Salon 971 for ladies to book an exclusive slot. Every lady has that item of clothing in her wardrobe that she absolutely loves, but has no idea how to wear and style. But this pop-up will teach ladies how to style their item quite literally from head to toe. With the expertise of Lucy Wildman, who boasts more than 15 years of fashion and beauty styling experience paired with the incredible clothes on offer from a pre-owned fashion boutique, Retold and the hairstyling from the Salon 971 team, customers can breathe new life into their closets.